Michael Jackson’s Son, Prince, Posts Nostalgic Pic With Late Dad—People All Say the Same Thing
Michael Jackson's kids have long dodged the spotlight—MJ's own way of shielding them from relentless tabloid scrutiny. Now, however, Prince Jackson is boldly stepping out of the shadows. In a recent, heartfelt social media tribute, he offered a glimpse into his personal journey, honoring his iconic father in a way that's as candid as it is compelling.
Prince Jackson proves he’s always ready to back his father’s legacy. The 28-year-old recently attended the MJ: The Musical premiere at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre on March 8—flashing a confident smile in a laid-back blue suit that said, “I’m here, and I’m proud.”
MJ: The Musical, which first lit up Broadway in 2022, dives into Michael’s creative process during the Dangerous World Tour era, featuring none other than his own music and choreography. This rare appearance echoes last year’s red carpet moment in London, where his siblings Paris and Bigi “Blanket” Jackson also made a memorable splash. It’s clear: for the Jackson clan, keeping the King’s flame burning is a family affair.
However, Prince Jackson isn’t in it for the spotlight—he’s too busy changing lives. While many chase fame, the 28-year-old’s focus in Los Angeles is on philanthropy. In an interview last December, he admitted, “I come from a very rich family history, and those are some big shoes to fill. I don't know if I ever could, but I wear it like a badge of honor.”
For him, honoring his father’s legacy isn’t about flashing lights; it’s about making a real impact. With the launch of The Passion Project—an initiative that helps underserved LA kids chase their dreams—Prince proves that following in Michael’s monumental footsteps means giving back in a big, genuine way.
Prince Jackson recently lit up Instagram with a carousel of moments from the past months—and one post in particular stole the show. In a candid snap, he shared a nostalgic picture of himself as a newborn, held tenderly by his father. The caption read, "I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and love. I grew up traveling the world because of my father, and even though he’s not here physically, I’m still fortunate enough to see the world and have the experiences I do because of him."
Fans didn't hold back: comments poured in with heartfelt reactions like, "The last pic of you and your dad melted my heart," and "Your dad would be soo proud of you if he was alive, Prince." Many users noticed his resemblance to his father, "You're like your father." It’s a moving reminder that while the King may be gone, his legacy—and his spirit—lives on in his son's heart.
Even years after Michael Jackson's passing, his legacy remains a constant influence on his children. A while back, Prince explained why their father chose to keep them out of the spotlight.