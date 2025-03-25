Michael Jackson’s Son, Prince, Posts Nostalgic Pic With Late Dad—People All Say the Same Thing

Prince Jackson recently lit up Instagram with a carousel of moments from the past months—and one post in particular stole the show. In a candid snap, he shared a nostalgic picture of himself as a newborn, held tenderly by his father. The caption read, "I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and love. I grew up traveling the world because of my father, and even though he’s not here physically, I’m still fortunate enough to see the world and have the experiences I do because of him."

Fans didn't hold back: comments poured in with heartfelt reactions like, "The last pic of you and your dad melted my heart," and "Your dad would be soo proud of you if he was alive, Prince." Many users noticed his resemblance to his father, "You're like your father." It’s a moving reminder that while the King may be gone, his legacy—and his spirit—lives on in his son's heart.