10+ best sellers from Amazon for a luxurious at-home spa night

There’s no need to leave your home in order to enjoy luxurious spa experience. We’ve looked through a long list of Amazon best sellers to find the best home spa options for you, and here they are! These 11 beauty products and tools will take care of your body from head to toe, helping you relax and recharge your batteries in the comfort of your own home.
1. Pamper your tired hands with paraffin spa using this wax melting machine. This luxurious wax treatment will help you relax and will moisturize and soften your hands, reducing dryness and decreasing the signs of aging and sun damage. The package includes unscented paraffin wax for your ultimate convenience.
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Yes, it will feel too hot. Yes, it will take two hours for the wax to melt because that’s how long it takes for the wax to melt without catching on fire!!! Yes, it will relieve arthritis pain. Yes, this is the thing you’ve been looking for. My last one (huge tub) finally died so I bought this groovy smaller unit and I absolutely love it. It’s only a couple hours to heat... not an entire day. And I can move my hands again. Oh yeah. — Janet McCormick
2. If your feet want some attention too, buy these moisturizing heel socks and you won’t regret it. They can soothe and hydrate your heels in as little as 7 days. These ultra comfortable socks effectively repair cracked skin and lock in moisture while you are sleeping or doing things around the house. For faster results you can soak your feet before using the socks and wear them all night.
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ My wife wore these socks to make her heels softer and raved about them the next day. She said her heels had never been so soft. Since we both wear sandals a lot, I thought I would try them. She was right — they do work! We wear them every few days now to keep our heels soft. I am pleased with this purchase and this product. — James R. Conner
3. You won’t recognize your hair once you use this collagen hair treatment. It deeply repairs dry and damaged hair, making it look healthier and shinier. The product is suitable for all hair types including color treated and chemically processed hair. Its paraben-free and sulfate-free formula will nourish your hair without weighing it down.
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ My hair was dry and over processed from coloring grey hair, and now it feels soft and silky after the first use. It was easy to detangle and looks shiny. I first read about this conditioner on Google and was a bit hesitant until I read the positive reviews, so I am very glad I made the purchase. My long hair has never looked and felt so soft and pretty. — Diana Faith Diel
4. Say goodbye to thin and fragile nails with this nail strengthening cream. The product is infused with vitamins, minerals and emollients to strengthen and condition your nails and cuticles. It absorbs quickly and deeply penetrates your nails, providing the nourishment they need. The product helps prevent splits, chips, peels, and cracks even on severely damaged nails. The cream doesn’t leave any greasy residue behind, which is the cherry on top.
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This stuff is unreal. I’ve been wearing acrylic nails for 15 years and my nails are destroyed. I’ve tried to let them rest but my nails looked so horrible I would always go back to acrylics. New Year resolution — no more nails. After 3 weeks I have HALF my nail growth back and you can actually see the new growth vs the damaged nail. My nails aren’t peeling and they aren’t sore from being so thin. This stuff is amazing. — Amber
5. Your spa night will not be complete without a relaxing bath. These gorgeous bath bombs will give you a multilayered explosion of color and scent. Each bath bomb is handmade and unique, but ultimately perfect in its own way. They moisturize and deeply nourish stressed skin, helping you radiate beauty and confidence throughout the day.
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I cannot image my bath time without bath bombs! The scent of these bath bombs set is AMAZING. They are pretty big and cute (my favorite is the cupcake) and are made with beautiful details. The package is perfect for a gift and the bath bombs are well protected. After bath the skin looks great, these bath bombs are moisturizer! — ELISA
6. Get a relaxing scalp massage every time you wash your hair with this massage brush. The brush is a real hit on Amazon with more than 146,000 ratings! Its soft bristles work perfectly well on all hair types, from thick to thin and from short or long. You can use the brush on wet hair in the shower and on dry hair as well. The item is lightweight and it perfectly fits in your hand thanks to its ergonomic design.
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I am obsessed with this product! It helps your hair grow tremendously! I use this to shampoo hair and oil scalp! It is a soft silicone, but hard enough to work the product through your hair! It doesn’t hurt when you use it! It’s incredibly easy to clean and doesn’t get dirty on shelf. This really cleans your hair and stimulates hair growth! — Kenzi Parker
7. This versatile scrub can be used on your face and body and it is available in a great variety of scents. Moisturizing and rich in antioxidants, the product will help restore your skin while scrubbing away unwanted toxins and dead skin cells. The scrub provides a boost in natural collagen production, increasing skin cell longevity. The unique blend of ingredients will help reduce the appearance of acne, cellulite, blackheads, wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots.
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I use it (massage into my inner thighs and butt) daily in the shower for about two weeks before any beach vacation. And this products continues to work to soften and lessen the appearance of cellulite and I’m feeling more confident in my bikini. I will absolutely continue to buy it for this purpose. — Destiny
8. Hair styling becomes a breeze with this ingenious hood-shaped hair dryer attachment. The extra large hood with an adjustable hair elastic strap has enough space to hold almost any hairstyle and your favorite hair accessories. The item is available in several beautiful colors and it can become a nice gift for your loved ones.
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This is pretty cool! It’s very easy to use, put the bonnet on with your ears out and tighten the bonnet with the strap, attach the end of the hose to your blow dryer and secure it in place with the Velcro strap, turn your blow dryer on and you’re good to go to start drying your hair! I’d definitely recommend it! — Miss Amber
9. Don’t miss out on this amazing organic lip scrub. It perfectly exfoliates dry skin and acts as a lip conditioner. The product can be used with or without a lip scrub brush. Using this scrub is a surefire way to have gorgeous, plump and hydrated lips, even during the driest months of the year. There are 3 scents available: vanilla, berry and mint.
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I really love the scent/flavor of this. It works really well to help moisturize your lips and really make them feel great and refreshed. I love it! I definitely needed this for the dry winter months to help nourish my lips. — nicole l butts
10. Give your skin the care it deserves with these facial massagers. The set includes a roller and a gua sha tool. Using the tools can help improve blood circulation, reducing puffiness and wrinkles, firming your skin and relaxing muscles. You can keep the tools in the fridge and use them cold to enhance the effect.
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ There are so many options for these rollers. After reading reviews I decided to purchase this one and I have no regrets! It came very nicely packaged in a cute little box. It is very good quality. I haven’t had it long enough to see a difference in my skin, but my skin feels so refreshed every time I use it. It has quickly become a vital part of my skincare routine. — Nikki
11. Peaceful sleep will become a nice addition to your home spa treatment. This sleep mask is ultra lightweight and comfortable. Its clever design features memory foam, adjustable strap and elastic polyester for better fit. The 3D designed eye cavities allow you to blink freely without smudging your makeup. Below you will find a promo code that will allow you to buy this amazing sleep mask at a 50% discount.
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ They are amazing at blocking light. They are super comfy. I love the deep pockets for eyes so your lashes don’t rub the fabric. They block all light and are very lightweight. I’m buying more of these. It’s a great price and they make great gifts! — momof4
