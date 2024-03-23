10 Celebrities That Aren’t Friends Anymore and the Reasons Behind Their Fall Out

While many famous friendships seem unbreakable, the reality is that even the closest bonds can sour under the pressures of fame, competition, or personal differences. Here are 10 celebrity pairs who were once inseparable but are no longer on speaking terms.

10. Drake and Kanye West

Drake and Kanye West’s friendship took a hit in a series of public fights. Their feud played out on social media and in their music, with both artists taking shots at each other in their songs and interviews. The root of their discord appears to be a combination of professional rivalry and personal offenses.



9. Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato

John Shearer/Invision/AP/East News

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato were once Disney darlings and best friends, supporting each other through thick and thin. However, their friendship ended due to personal problems, made worse by Demi’s struggles with mental health. Despite attempts at reconciliation, their relationship remains strained.

8. Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie rose to fame together as the stars of The Simple Life. However, their friendship fizzled out between rumors of betrayal and personal differences. Their rift played out publicly, with both parties mocking each other in the media. Recently, Nicole stated that she still thinks Paris is her friend.

7. Justin Bieber and Lil Twist

Justin Bieber and Lil Twist were once inseparable friends, with Lil Twist often seen by Bieber’s side during his early years in the spotlight. However, their friendship soured because of rumors of Lil Twist’s negative influence on Bieber, including legal troubles and reckless behavior. Their fallout played out publicly, with Bieber distancing himself from his former friend.

6. Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian

AFP/EAST NEWS , Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/East News

Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian’s relationship was initially friendly. However, their friendship reportedly cooled when Beyoncé and Jay-Z didn’t attend Kim and Kanye West’s wedding. Different lifestyles might be the reason why they fell out.

5. Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler

Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler were once close friends, often seen vacationing together and appearing on each other’s talk shows. However, their friendship soured because of rumors of betrayal and personal differences. Their rift became public when Chelsea made derogatory comments about Jennifer’s marriage to Justin Theroux, leading to a falling out between the two.

4. Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx

Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx were once close friends, bonding over their shared love of acting and showmanship. However, their friendship ended with reports suggesting tension over Jamie’s relationship with Tom’s ex-wife, Katie Holmes.

3. Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez

Derek Storm/Everett Collection/East News , Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection/East News

Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey were once friendly acquaintances in the music industry. However, their feud played out publicly, with both artists making subtle digs at each other in interviews and through their music. Despite occasional attempts to downplay their feud, their strained relationship remains apparent.

2. Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton were once party pals, frequently spotted together at Hollywood hotspots. However, their friendship soured with rumors of betrayal and rivalry, with Lindsay reportedly dating Paris’s ex-boyfriend. Their feud escalated with public insults, leading to a complete breakdown of their relationship. Recently, Paris Hilton shared that she congratulated Lohan on her wedding, but their friendship might not ever be the same again.

1. Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow

Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow were once close friends, bonding over their shared interests in fitness and wellness. However, the friendship became strained after Madonna fired her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson, who also trained Paltrow. Gwyneth took Tracy’s side in the situation, even saying that Madonna can be «mean» sometimes.

In the world of celebrities, friendships can be as fragile as they are short-living. While these stars may have once shared laughs and good times together, their relationships ultimately succumbed. Despite the public nature of their fall-outs, some may still hold out hope for reconciliation, while others have accepted that their friendships are simply a thing of the past.