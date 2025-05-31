10 Celebrity Guys Who Are Effortlessly Dominating the Fashion Game

Pedro Pascal continues to be the perfect mix of charm, confidence, and style—and nowhere was that more clear than at Cannes 2025, where he showed up in a breezy black sleeveless shirt paired with matching trousers, perfectly embodying laid-back elegance.

It’s the kind of look only Pedro could make feel both red-carpet-ready and totally effortless. His fashion choices (much like his roles) are never loud, but always unforgettable.