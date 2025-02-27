11 Men Who Unlocked New Confidence Through Style

Style isn’t just about clothes—it’s about the confidence they give you. These men figured out how to use their wardrobes to unlock a whole new level of self-assurance. Let’s take a look at how they went to effortlessly standing out.

1. "I'm overweight, changed my clothes, and took these pics 20 minutes apart."

Wow, you look 30 lbs lighter in the second pic! © MustardTiger231 / Reddit

2. "My wife says that I dress like a fruit salad."

3. "Slightly insane thrift finds that I desperately needed."

4. "I've just lost 3 stone and got myself a new suit for my friend's wedding. Feeling so happy with how I’m looking 😌."

5. "Work fit"

6. "Outfit for a date"

7. "Just wanted to show off my new blazer."

8. "This was me on my first day at this new job."

For my friends who overheat quickly in the summer, linen fabric is a game-changer. © bagginshires / Reddit

9. "Outfit for an exhibition in the city last night. Was a big hit with the other attendees."

10. "Take notes, fellas."

Are you rocking the Lidl shoes or the Lidl slides with this? © JeffSagender / Reddit

11. "It took me years to fully find my style. I'm 46 and work at a university library."