Homeless Man's Style Changes the Fashion World and Takes Over Runways (Photos)

Slavik, a homeless man, became the subject of Yurko Dyachyshyn’s photography project, Slavik’s Fashion, that captured his eccentric outfits over two years. Their spontaneous encounters on the streets turned into a collection that gained global attention, including from fashion figures like Demna Gvasalia, who found inspiration in Slavik’s bold style.

Dyachyshyn, who began his photography journey in 2002, has always been deeply connected to his home and its people.

His work, including Slavik’s Fashion, is an intimate portrayal of the environment he knows best. He didn’t set out to create a project; Slavik’s unique sense of style simply caught his eye, and their encounters were never pre-arranged—just chance moments that led to stunning portraits.

For Dyachyshyn, it’s not just about fashion or fame, it’s about documenting raw, unfiltered life. Though he’s distanced himself from the fashion world, he is grateful for the reception of his work and remains focused on what truly matters: capturing the human experience, in all its complexity.

Well, Slavik is homeless but has an amazing sense of fashion, wearing a different outfit every day made from things he finds in the trash or gets from shelters.

He’s never aggressive or bothers anyone, just asking for change here and there. In 2011, Yurko discovered Slavik and started a project called Slavik’s Fashion. For two years, Dyachyshyn took pictures of him, and the two would search for each other in public places to get the perfect shots.

Slavik’s journey from the streets to fashion icon status challenged industry norms and celebrated individuality. The project immortalized him as “the most fashionable homeless man in the world.” He remains a symbol of authenticity, reminding us that true style transcends labels and is rooted in self-expression.

