10+ cleaning gems from Amazon that will help you experience the joy of mess-free life
Stubborn stains that no cleaning products are able to battle can be really annoying. If you have such dirty spots in your house, take a look at our today’s selection of cleaning hits from Amazon. Happy customers that have already tried these products share impressive before and after photo collages that speak louder than any words. Add these cleaning gems to your shopping cart, and they will remove the toughest and the dirtiest stains in your house in the blink of an eye.
1. This drill brush attachment set is a real household must-have. The set includes 3 medium stiffness nylon power brushes that you can easily attach to your cordless drill (the drill is not included in the package). The brushes have different shapes and sizes, so you can use them for different cleaning purposes. With these wonderful attachments, cleaning becomes quick and stress-free!
39,800+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I have hard water, and it makes cleaning my tile difficult, these are a game changer, thank you! I’ve used them in my shower (on tile) and they’ve worked wonders and saved me from scrubbing. Cleaning the corners in the shower is so easy now! — Sophia Ferro
2. Buy this car interior cleaner, and you won’t believe your eyes when you see your sparkling clean car. Rather than use separate cleaners for leather, vinyl, plastic, cloth, glass, and wood, you can simply use this brilliant product! The unique formula of this cleaner contains ingredients that help shield interior car parts from harsh sunlight to prevent cracking and fading.
40,600+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- It smells clean and cleans great! I had very dirty leather seats from kids and dogs. I didn’t even realize how bad it was getting until it was BAD! With some elbow grease, this stuff works great! — Shay
3. Say goodbye to grease and burnt-on grime on your stovetop with this amazing cooktop cleaner. This powerful product will remove stubborn stains in the blink of an eye and make your stovetop look like new again. The set also includes a scraper, a burnt-on grease remover and 10 cleaning pads for faster and more efficient cleaning.
10,300+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- It’s fantastic! We’ve had our ceramic cooktop for two years, and I thought there was a scratch. There were also some very hard to clean spots. This cleaner has returned our cooktop to a like-new condition, and it wasn’t a scratch. I highly recommend this cleaner! — Cara
4. This soap scum and grime cleaner is a real gem. This powerful product leaves a beautiful shine, making glass shower doors, stained bathtubs, dull chrome fixtures, and sinks with laundry detergent buildup look like new again. The cleaner contains no bleach, no acid, and no harsh chemicals. With this product, no scrubbing is required for most jobs: just spray it and wipe it away.
2,800+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- This is the first product I’ve ever written a review for. I didn’t expect to be blown away by its cleaning power, yet here I am. I’ve tried so many things to easily get soap scum off our older tubs. Nothing works very well, and all products require hours of scrubbing... NOT this cleaner!!!
I sprayed the tub, let it sit and did an easy scrub over the tub. Sprayed it a second time, let it sit a few more minutes, and what didn’t run off was easily removed with a second easy scrub. I’ll not be without this product! — Rebecca Stanford
5. Grout can become dirty and lose its original color with time, but there’s a good solution to this problem. This grout renew pen will make your grout white again in mere minutes. The pen works both on walls and floors for your ultimate convenience. Pens of various colors are available, including white, beige, black, and gray, so you can choose the one that suits your grout color the best.
2,300+ ratings
4.2 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- I’m thrilled with how well this product worked! I used this one, the white tile floor of my bathroom in the home we just bought. The grout was absolutely disgusting, and no amount of scrubbing and cleaning products could remove the stains. The floor now looks brand new again, I can’t believe my eyes, and I’m beyond thrilled! — BeckySue
6. This adhesive remover will help you get rid of stubborn goo. The product is surface safe, and it can be used on carpets and upholstery, clothing, any hard surfaces including glass, laminate, metal, wood, plastic, vinyl, windows, floors, countertops, tile and wood. Its powerful formula works on stickers, candle wax, permanent markers, crayons, glue, gum, tape residue, adhesive, paint, tree sap, and much more.
26,700+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- This does a great job at removing old price tags on collectibles without ruining the collectibles. The adhesive from the tags comes clean off and the product itself dries without a trace. It’s amazing! — Hamza Khan
7. Rust and grime can be found inside toilet tanks too. This toilet tank cleaner can easily remove hard-water deposits and other stains. If you use this product, every flush will leave a clean and pleasant citrus scent. The cleaner is free from harsh chemicals and acids, so it’s safe for your toilet tank and pipes.
8,300+ ratings
4.2 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- I honestly have never thought about cleaning the inside of my toilet tank, but one of the bathrooms in the apartment I recently moved into had a funky smell even though I cleaned everything. I don’t know what made me look inside the tank, but it was a mess! There was black and orange stuff inside, and I finally found the source of the smell.
I got some of it off with bleach but wanted to use something safer. I tried this cleaner and let it sit for an entire day and it worked! Best of all, the smell is gone. I’m definitely going to use this cleaner regularly. — September Morne
8. If you’ve tried a dozen of cleaning products to remove stubborn stains in your toilet and nothing worked, try this toilet bowl ring remover. The item has a convenient handle, so you won’t have to touch the dirt. It easily removes mineral deposits, rust, stains and scale from toilets, sinks, tubs and showers. Just look at the before and after photo collage below that one of happy customers has shared!
13,400+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- It works!!! After having this toilet build up, I gave up on everything, but I saw that this product “worked” and decided to give it a try... With a little elbow grease and some music blasting in the background, I managed to remove it all!!! I can’t believe it. — Asdrubal Orantes
9. Clean your garbage disposal with this brush that was especially designed for this purpose. The unique shape of this 11-inch long brush fits into any disposal channel, allowing you to reach places that other cleaning tools cannot reach. Its sturdy and wide handle gives you a firm grip for rotating the brush around the disposal unit for maximum cleaning power.
3,200+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- I use this every now and again during monthly cleanings or when the disposal gets really stinky. This does a good job of getting grime out from the blade area and off the rubber gasket. — Daniel Oldakowski
10. These cleaning pads are called “magic cleaning sponges” for a reason. The sponges are thick, so they can do the toughest cleaning jobs easily. No more abrasive or corrosive cleaners are needed with these pads, so the surfaces you are cleaning will not be damaged. These extra thick sponges will outlast any leading brand and cost less than half as much.
18,300+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- I was not disappointed in the functionality of these sponges. I was very surprised how well they worked.
I used them to clean my shower. Although my shower needs some work after 17 years, the sponges worked well. I also used them to clean my electric coffee pot. They did a great job in shinning it and cleaning the inside. — LMZ
11. This powerful dish spray will make your kitchenware sparkling clean. The product gets dishes done faster in 3 easy steps: just spray, wipe, and rinse to cut through grease much faster and see your dishes sparkle. You can skip the scrubbing stage and clean the items with this dish spray only. The spray is supplied with 3 refills.
41,100+ ratings
4.8 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- I don’t mind washing dishes, but this makes it a tad more enjoyable for some reason. It’s fairly easy to use: make sure that you wipe away excess food particles, align the nozzle, spray, let sit for a couple minutes, wipe with a sponge and rinse.
It’s like it melt off! It’s pretty neat and smells great! I appreciated that it came with 3 refills too. I recommend it if you don’t want to use traditional dish wash soap. — Shaz
12. Sliding door tracks are very hard to clean, but with this brilliant brush, this tough task becomes a breeze. There’s also a convenient scraper on the other side of the brush that can remove dirt from corners and narrow places. With this simple yet effective cleaning tool, you’ll easily remove dirt and grime from your windows and sliding doors. The photos below speak louder than words!
3,400+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- I was skeptical of these brushes, but desperately needed something more than a cheap toothbrush to clean my window and door tracks. These little brushes work amazingly well! They fit perfectly in your hand. The bristles are sturdy. The scraper is strong!
I normally hate cleaning windows, but with these little brushes to help, it’s not such a huge chore. I’m definitely buying these forever and recommending to everyone I know! It’s a great product! — Karrie
Bright Side gets commissions for purchases made through the links in this post. Reviews may have been edited for length and clarity.