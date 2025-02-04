10+ Cleaning Tips From Professionals That Can Help You Save Time and Money

Cleaning is not the most pleasant thing to do, as we spend a lot of time and effort on it. And some things may seem so dirty that it’s easier to throw them away than to clean them. Fortunately, professionals have a lot of secrets that not only simplify the process, but also help to get rid of the most stubborn stains.

A lint roller works wonders in the bathroom.

Often after washing the bathroom floor, there are still strings, hairs and other small debris on the surface. Instead of picking up all this dirt with a cloth, hotel maids simply run a lint roller across the floor. This method is much faster than standard wet mopping, and it takes much less effort.

Many things can be cleaned with mayonnaise.

Mayonnaise can be a real magic wand for a weekly cleaning. The oils contained in it are excellent at removing glue and paint marks. If you need to remove a label from a glass jar or plate, it is enough to apply a little mayonnaise on the surface and leave it for 20 minutes. After that, the adhesive mass can be easily removed with a damp cloth. If drops of oil paint have fallen on tiles, door handles or switches, they can also be easily wiped off with a cloth soaked in mayonnaise. The main thing is not to let the paint dry, otherwise it will take much more time and effort to remove it. In addition, mayonnaise helps to clean the traces of children’s crayons from the walls: you just need to apply the product to the drawing and leave it for a few minutes.

Old pillowcases sometimes work better than microfiber cloths.

Some hotel maids prefer to use old pillowcases to clean windows. Firstly, they work even better than microfiber cloths and don’t leave streaks. Secondly, you can save a lot of money this way. The main thing is to choose a pillowcase made of cotton. Synthetic and terry fabrics can only make the windows dirtier.

Bed linen can be smoothed out without an iron.

This trick helps get rid of creases on sheets and duvet covers in a few minutes. Spray warm water from a sprayer over the surface of the fabric, and then smooth it out with your hands. As a result, your bed linen will be not only smooth, but also look amazingly fresh — just like in a hotel.

Ketchup can help remove stuck-on bits of food.

Ketchup contains citric acid and vinegar, so you can use this sauce to get rid of many stains. Though not all ketchups are of high quality, so before using the sauce to clean copper or other utensils, it is worth applying a small drop of ketchup on the surface of the utensil first. If bits of food have accidentally stuck to a plate or pan, it is enough to pour the sauce over the utensil and leave it overnight. In the morning, the food remains will be washed off without any difficulty. Ketchup can also be used to remove rust marks from tools.

Curtains are best cleaned with a towel.

No matter how often we clean, dust is constantly circulating around the room and often settles on the curtains. Unfortunately, the special attachments on vacuum cleaners don’t help to clean all the creases in the fabric, so it’s better to clean the curtains with a hand towel. According to hotel maids, it’s heavy enough to beat out all the dust without making your hands tired. Once the curtains are cleaned, all you need to do is vacuum the floor.

Carbonated water helps get rid of stains on mirrors.

Bubbles in water help to cope with stubborn stains and perfectly clean shiny surfaces. Therefore, with the help of carbonated water you can clean the mirror surface without using household chemicals. It is only necessary to pour water into a sprayer, apply the liquid to the mirror, leave it for a few minutes, and then wipe with a clean cloth from top to bottom. The main thing is not to use newspapers for cleaning. Unfortunately, printers now use a different paper and ink for printing, so you’ll only get the mirror even dirtier instead of cleaning it.

Dishwashing liquid can help get rid of stains on the sofa.

Removing stubborn stains from upholstered furniture can sometimes be difficult. Instead of scrubbing the dirt for hours, many professionals use a dishwashing liquid that contains petroleum products. It is necessary to mix the liquid with a small amount of warm water and apply the resulting mixture on the stain. By the way, this product helps to remove ingrained dirt on clothes.

A melamine sponge cleans the shower perfectly.

Many hotel maids use melamine sponges rather than liquid cleaners to clean the shower. They are quite cheap and can be bought in large quantities because they don’t take up much space. With the help of these sponges, you can quickly clean the sink, tiles and other problem areas that quickly become covered with dirt and mold.

Coke is indispensable when cleaning windows.

This soda contains citric acid, so you can easily remove stains and streaks on the windows with the help of coke. It’s enough just to spray coke on the surface of the windows, and then wipe it with a cloth. In addition, it helps to get rid of rust, and you can use it to renew cast-iron pots.

Olive oil is excellent for hiding scratches on wooden surfaces.

If small scratches or watermarks are clearly visible on wooden furniture, they can easily be removed with olive oil. First, the surface must be cleaned of dust. Then a small amount of oil is applied to a soft cloth. The wood is then wiped with this cloth. If watermarks are too deep, the oil should be left overnight. At the end of the procedure, the surface should be polished with a dry cloth. As a result, the wooden furniture not only get rids of ugly marks, but it also acquires a soft, rich luster. Olive oil also protects the furniture against the appearance of new stains.

Over time, your stainless steel kitchen sink becomes stained and the surface dull. To restore its shine and cleanliness, apply a mixture of olive oil and lemon juice to a microfiber cloth and wipe the sink in a circular motion. The oil helps to get rid of dirt, while the juice works as a natural disinfectant. After treatment, the surface should be rinsed thoroughly with warm water.

Use foil to clean the oven.

Cleaning an oven can be tricky. Grease and sauce splashes on the walls stick firmly to the surface at high temperatures and require strong household chemicals to get rid of them. To simplify the cleaning process, simply wipe the inside of the oven with a foil ball and then apply detergents. Aluminum foil is also a great help to remove burnt food residue from glass baking dishes.

Furniture polish helps remove stains from stainless steel surfaces.

Stainless steel appliances look great, but maintaining them clean can be a real headache. Stains and streaks quickly appear on the doors of the fridge and microwave, and the appliances immediately look untidy. Fortunately, there’s a relatively inexpensive product that can help with this nuisance. Wood furniture polish not only removes stains and fingerprints from stainless steel surfaces, but also prevents them from reappearing for several days. Simply spray the polish onto a dry cloth and wipe the walls and door of the appliance with it.