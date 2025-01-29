10 Color Combinations That Don't Belong in Your Home, According to Experts

Renovating your home can feel like a huge challenge, especially with all the details you need to think about—like choosing the right colors. Picking the perfect combinations is key to creating a harmonious space. Let’s take a closer look at what design experts recommend when it comes to matching colors, so you can avoid common color combination mistakes.

1. Green and red

When we think of red and green together, it’s almost impossible not to picture Christmas, which can make the pairing feel a bit overwhelming. To keep your space balanced and visually pleasing, it’s better to stick with just one bold color as the focal point.

2. Brown and grey

Opting for muted tones like gray and brown might feel like a safe choice, but relying solely on these shades can leave your space looking dull and unwelcoming. These two colors often clash rather than complement each other. A few well-placed accents can completely transform the atmosphere, making it feel more balanced.

3. Purple and yellow

Pairing purple and yellow might seem appealing because they complement each other, but the result can often feel overly bold or even chaotic. If you're looking to explore daring color schemes, try using muted tones like pastel blue and soft pink instead. These shades create a calm and sophisticated atmosphere that feels inviting without being overpowering.

4. Red and brown

Incorporating natural materials like wood into your home design is a beautiful way to add warmth and character. However, combining wood with red tones might not be the best idea, as it can result in a heavy and dreary look. Consider pairing wood with neutral shades or lighter, earthy tones.

5. Light yellow and black

Black is often seen as a versatile color, but that doesn’t mean it pairs well with everything. When combined with a pale or muted yellow, the contrast can feel off, making the overall design appear unbalanced. To create a more cohesive look, try pairing black with brighter, more vibrant yellows.

6. Neon colors

Neon shades are tricky to incorporate into interior design because of their intense and eye-catching nature. Pairing two neon hues together can create an overly stimulating environment. If you’re drawn to vibrant colors, consider using just one neon tone as an accent and balancing it out with neutral or muted shades.

7. Orange and red

Pairing red and orange in your interior can result in an environment that feels more energizing than calming. While each color works wonderfully as a bold accent on its own, using them together can create a sense of visual chaos.

8. Silver and white

White has long been a go-to choice for home interiors, but pairing it solely with shades of gray and black can result in a space that feels lifeless. Exploring fresh and dynamic color combinations can bring character and warmth to your home.

9. Bright orange, white and black

While orange can make a striking accent color, pairing it with black and white might come across as too bold and stark for a cozy living space. The sharp contrast between these colors can create an intense atmosphere that feels more suitable for modern offices or edgy designs.

10. Red and purple

Pairing red and purple together in a home interior can often feel overwhelming, as both are bold, attention-grabbing shades. The combination may create a clash that feels too intense and lacks harmony.