10 Easy Family Dinners Kids Will Actually Ask for Again

Let’s face it: getting kids to eat dinner without complaints can sometimes feel like an Olympic sport. But with the right recipes, you can win gold every time! These 10 easy family dinners are kid-approved and so delicious they’ll be asking for seconds (and thirds). Wave goodbye to mealtime meltdowns. Happy cooking!

1. Cheesy taco pasta

Combining two kid favorites, tacos, and pasta, this one-pot wonder is a game-changer. Packed with seasoned ground beef, taco seasoning, and plenty of gooey cheese, it’s quick, easy, and irresistible. Top with sour cream and a sprinkle of crushed tortilla chips for a crunchy finish.

2. Mini pizzas

Let kids customize their own personal pizzas! Use pre-made dough or English muffins as the base. Set out bowls of toppings like pepperoni, veggies, and shredded cheese, then let the little ones assemble their masterpieces. Bake until golden, and dinner is served.

3. Sloppy Joes

Messy, fun, and oh-so-yummy, sloppy Joe sliders are a surefire hit. Use Hawaiian rolls for a sweet touch, and prepare a rich, savory meat filling that’s perfectly seasoned. These mini sandwiches are great for little hands and big appetites.

4. Chicken nugget parmesan

Who said chicken nuggets are just for kids’ menus? Take frozen chicken nuggets to the next level by layering them with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Bake until bubbly, then serve with spaghetti or a side of garlic bread. It’s a fancy twist on a kid classic.

5. Breakfast-for-dinner pancakes

Nothing beats breakfast for dinner! Whip up a batch of fluffy pancakes and serve with a variety of toppings: syrup, fresh fruit, chocolate chips, or even whipped cream. Add scrambled eggs and bacon on the side for a complete meal.

6. Mac and cheese with hidden veggies

Sneak some nutrition into this creamy, cheesy favorite by blending cooked cauliflower or butternut squash into the sauce. The kids will never know, and you’ll feel like a mealtime magician. Serve with a side of crispy chicken tenders for extra smiles.

7. Quesadilla night

Quesadillas are a blank canvas for creativity. Stuff tortillas with cheese, beans, grilled chicken, or veggies, then crisp them up in a skillet. Cut into wedges and serve with guacamole, salsa, and sour cream for dipping.

8. Spaghetti and meatball cups

Turn traditional spaghetti and meatballs into a fun finger food. Twirl cooked spaghetti into muffin tins, top with a small meatball and marinara, then bake until crispy edges form. It’s portable, playful, and perfect for picky eaters.

9. DIY loaded baked potatoes

Let kids build their own loaded baked potatoes. Bake large potatoes and set out a topping bar with cheese, bacon bits, broccoli, sour cream, and more. It’s interactive, customizable, and surprisingly filling.

10. Crispy fish sticks with fries

Forget the frozen aisle! Make your own crispy fish sticks using fresh fillets and a breadcrumb coating. Pair them with golden fries and a side of tartar sauce or ketchup. Even kids who claim they don’t like fish will devour these.