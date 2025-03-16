10 Elegant Manicures That Are Ideal for Any Situation
Manicure in red shades
Red nail color remains a classic. Despite the fact that it is quite bright and eye-catching, it doesn't look unnatural. Moreover, shades of red seem to exude confidence and strength.
And if bright red seems too loud for you, you can always opt for dark and deep shades. They look very noble.
Lightly shimmery polish
It's possible to overdo with glitter on the nails. In this case, the manicure will look untidy, and it is no longer in fashion. But a light shimmer on the base milky coating looks luxurious and sophisticated. Shimmering and subtle glitters fit the definition of "quiet luxury."
Nails with a neat design
Who says that "old money" nails can't have some design on them? Of course, they can, but it's important not to overdo it. It is also better to use basic neutral tones. And light glitter-dots or neat inscriptions will look great as design elements.
Manicure in dark shades
The "old money" manicure allows using different colors. The main thing is to avoid designs on top of bright colors. And rich dark shades give the image of luxury. Opt for the dark blue color.
You can also experiment with a rich, dark green shade that is reminiscent of gemstones.
Metallic shades
It might seem that metallic shades can't be called modest in any way. However, even in this palette, you can find colors that will look luxurious and not pretentious. It's important to choose neutral nude tones, then the metallic glow won't spoil the nails in the style of quiet luxury.
French manicure
French manicure, although a bit boring, is still a classic. Many fashionistas who are trying to achieve "quiet luxury" in the image, often choose it. No wonder, because it's laconic, refined, uncomplicated. But there is one important nuance: the nails should be short.
Glazed nails
For several years now, fashionistas have been going crazy for "glazed" manicures. And this is a really cool trend - pearl shimmer looks gorgeous on almost any nude and translucent shades. So, this manicure is perfect if you want nails in the style of a rich woman.
Turtle print
It might seem that nail design is practically out of sync with the "old money" aesthetic. However, tortoise print is an exception. The thing is that it contains noble shades of brown and amber, which fascinates the eye, but at the same time, doesn't look defiant. This manicure looks expensive, stylish, and bold.
Nails in "base" colors
We are talking, of course, about different variations of beige and brown colors. They look nice with any outfit and for any occasion, and don’t draw too much attention. This is a dense coating, where the color fully covers the nail plate. Unlike pure white, which looks cheap, beige and brown shades, on the contrary, add a note of sophistication and richness.
You can also experiment with warm shades, like peach.
Translucent tones
Perhaps nothing looks as expensive as a translucent finish on your nails. This is the most "natural" manicure of all possible. It looks like an expressive gloss has been added to ordinary nails, making them a real luxury. If you have no idea what design to make, this minimalistic coating will be appropriate in any situation and with any look.
And here are shoes in the "quiet luxury" style. Check them out.