9 Types of Shoes That Look Luxurious Even If They Don't Cost Much

Even cheap shoes can look expensive. If a pair reflects fashion trends, no one will ever guess their real cost.

The article uses images created with AI.

1. Snake-print shoes

Beige shoes are easy to combine with any clothes and look sophisticated. But this year, experts advise moving away from the classics and opt for snake print. First, it's trendy, so it can freshen up your outfit and make it look more stylish. Second, this print is also universal and suits any clothes.

2. Loafers without metal fittings

Sometimes metal elements can make shoes look cheaper, so if you have doubts about the quality of the fittings, it's best to avoid these shoes. Some fashion experts believe that this is especially important to consider when choosing loafers. It's better to take loafers without embellishments or with snake-print elements.

3. Lace-up boat shoes

If you like soft shoes, you may want to consider lace-up boat shoes. They are on trend now and express a more casual style than city loafers with thick soles. At the same time, these shoes are associated with luxury. And all because they were popular among yacht owners. Classic boat shoes are also on trend, but models made from patent leather can quickly get scratches and look sloppy.

4. Dark suede shoes

Funny or too cute shoes don't look elegant. For a luxurious fall outfit, it's best to go for monochrome boots rather than boots with a floral print. Suede will look especially cool - this material is on trend. But it's best to opt for models of darker color. On light-colored shoes, scratches and small damages are more visible, which can make your shoes look cheaper than they are.

5. Silver sneakers

Silver coating is considered neutral, so sneakers of this color can fit any outfit. These shoes are more in line with the style of "quiet luxury" than massive sneakers, which seem to say "bye-bye" to elegance. Platform sneakers are also losing relevance.

6. Moto boots

Boots are on trend this year. If you want to add boldness to your look, but at the same time play with the "quiet luxury" style, you can wear leather moto boots. They will add a twist to the look. Slouchy boots are also relevant, but models with a high heel can look too flashy and even, according to some people, vulgar.

7. Shoes without bright details

According to experts, brightly colored shoes or models studded with rhinestones can look plain. Therefore, when choosing elegant shoes, fashionistas prefer shoes of neutral colors. As it turned out, the famous black shoes with red soles also don't fit the image of a lady, because this combination of colors on shoes is considered provocative.

8. Little black booties

Experts believe that massive lace-up boots don't add grace to the look, but half-boots with a small heel look stylish and expensive. Little black booties look particularly cool - they're a hit now.

9. Low heel pumps

High platform shoes not only can look cheap and inelegant, they also weigh down the legs and sometimes make them visually shorter. In addition, this design requires a higher heel, so it becomes more difficult to walk in these shoes. It's best to opt for classic pumps with a low heel and no platform.