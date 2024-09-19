10 Denim Trends of 2024 to Look Effortlessly Elegant

Denim is a timeless staple that can easily be transformed into an effortlessly elegant look with the right approach. From pairing high-waisted jeans with a crisp white blouse to opting for a well-tailored denim dress, there are countless ways to elevate this classic fabric. With the right styling, denim can go beyond casual wear and become a versatile, stylish choice for any occasion.

1. Ditch the skinny jeans

Skinny jeans have become synonymous with an outdated, distinctly millennial style that Gen Z has been quick to critique. Their preference leans towards wider-legged jeans that not only offer a fresh and current vibe but also elevate the overall look by mimicking the structure of more formal trousers. The roomier fit allows for greater comfort and a sophisticated aesthetic.

2. Denim on denim

Denim on denim is a timeless trend that works in any season and year, offering endless versatility and style. If you’re new to this trend, a great way to start is by pairing a classic white shirt with your denim pieces, creating a clean and effortless base. Like Ashley Graham, you can opt for a monochromatic look by matching the denim shades for a sleek, cohesive outfit. Alternatively, you can experiment with contrasting denim colors, such as mixing light and dark washes, to add depth and visual interest to your ensemble. Whether you go for a uniform look or a playful mix, denim on denim is always a fashion win.

3. Loose fit

An awkward fit on jeans doesn’t have to be a fashion faux pas—in fact, it can be a style statement. With the growing preference for looser jeans, many are embracing baggy fits that offer both comfort and versatility. The secret to pulling off these more relaxed silhouettes lies in how you style them. For a sporty vibe, try pairing loose jeans with a casual top and trendy sneakers. If you’re aiming for a more polished and elegant look, elevate the outfit with a chic blouse and high heels. The key is to experiment with different combinations until you find a look that feels right for you, turning any seemingly awkward fit into a fashion-forward choice.

Elevating an outfit can be as simple as adding a few sophisticated pieces, like a well-tailored blazer. While some may think pairing a blazer with jeans is an odd choice, it’s actually a clever style move that combines casual and polished elements for a chic, balanced look. Chrissy Teigen, for example, masterfully pulls off this combination by adding a belt, a crisp formal shirt, heels, and a classy bag. The result is an effortlessly elegant ensemble that proves you don’t need a full suit to look put-together.

5. Overalls

Styling overalls can be challenging, but Blake Lively demonstrates how to do it with finesse by incorporating the perfect complementary pieces. She opted for a simple white tank top as a base, keeping the look clean and understated. However, it’s her choice of accessories that truly elevates the outfit. The addition of denim boots not only creates a seamless line, making her appear more elongated and polished, but also adds a unique touch that sets the look apart. Pairing this with a stylish bag completes the ensemble, transforming a casual staple like overalls into an unexpectedly elegant and chic outfit that is effortlessly a 10/10.

6. Back pocket designs

According to Vogue, back pocket denim designs have made a big comeback this year, becoming a must-try trend for anyone looking to elevate their denim game. Choosing a pair of jeans with a unique back pocket design can instantly make your outfit feel more feminine and fashionable. From embroidered patterns to bold stitching or unexpected shapes, these details add a distinctive flair that turns a simple pair of jeans into a statement piece.

7. Cargo jeans

While cargo pants are often considered the antithesis of elegance, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Kylie Jenner proves that with the right styling, cargo pants can be transformed from casual to chic. By pairing them with high heels and a feminine top, she effortlessly elevates the look, showcasing a perfect blend of relaxed and refined elements. The structured shape of the heels and the softness of a delicate top balance out the utilitarian vibe of the cargo pants, creating a sophisticated and modern outfit.

8. Mom jeans

Mom jeans, a popular style from the ’80s, haven’t quite made the full comeback that other retro trends have in recent years. Owning a pair might pose a challenge when it comes to styling them in a way that feels stylish or trendy today, as they can sometimes be perceived as outdated. However, fashion is all about experimentation and personal expression—so if you’re drawn to the high-waisted, relaxed fit of mom jeans, there’s no reason not to give them a go. With the right pairing of modern tops, accessories, and shoes, you can breathe new life into this vintage staple and make it uniquely yours. After all, who are we to keep you from exploring your own style?

9. Denim shorts

While longer shorts that reach the knee are currently in vogue, Taylor showed that short denim shorts can still look incredible when styled correctly. She paired her short shorts with bold, eye-catching red boots, creating a striking contrast that added a modern twist to a classic summer staple. Taylor’s outfit proves that with the right shoes, even the most timeless pieces like short denim shorts can be reinvented and made to look fresh, trendy, and absolutely stunning.

10. Upgrade your jeans

Ripped jeans, once a popular trend, have become somewhat outdated, and opting for them might be seen as bad taste today. However, fashion is inherently fluid and doesn’t adhere to strict rules. It’s important to recognize that while ripped jeans are not as prevalent, other styles have taken their place in the spotlight. Currently, wide-leg jeans are considered more elegant and on-trend. There’s been a noticeable shift toward exaggerated, wide-leg silhouettes. To stay stylish, take inspiration from street style by embracing baggy, low-slung options, or opt for a more formal look by choosing wide-leg jeans that are pressed and pleated with a high rise.