14 Chic Autumn Manicures to Elevate Your Fall Style

As the leaves turn vibrant hues of orange, red, and gold, it’s the perfect time to update your manicure to match the cozy, warm tones of the season. From classic autumnal shades to trendy designs, here are 14 must-try manicures for fall.

1. Muted mustard

Forget bright colors, instead choose a muted mustard yellow. It's a surprisingly versatile fall color. Pair it with gold accents or simple nail art, like tiny leaf patterns, to add a seasonal flair.

2. Pumpkin spice nails

Neon shades like electric pink, lime green, and fluorescent yellow may be fun for summer, but they can feel out of place in autumn. Instead, capture the essence of fall with a manicure inspired by pumpkin spice. Warm orange tones paired with cinnamon brown or gold accents create a look that's festive yet sophisticated.

3. Autumn leaves design

Bring the beauty of falling leaves to your nails with delicate leaf designs. Amber, gold, and red hues on a neutral base make for an intricate yet understated fall-inspired manicure.

4. Plaid nails

Pastel florals are synonymous with spring, but plaid is a quintessential fall staple that works just as well on nails. Opt for earthy tones like forest green, mustard yellow, and rust orange to achieve a cozy, rustic vibe.

5. Crimson red

For those who prefer brighter shades, crimson red offers a striking yet autumnal look. It’s bold, eye-catching, and classic, making it a great choice for festive fall occasions.

6. Smoky neutrals

For a chic, minimalist look, smoky shades of gray, taupe, and mauve are perfect. These neutral tones are ideal for those who prefer a subtle, everyday manicure.

7. Copper and bronze metallics

While metallics can be stunning, bright chrome-like finishes such as silver or electric blue can feel too harsh for autumn. To keep in line with the season's softer palette, choose warmer metallics like bronze or copper, which complement fall's rich colors.

8. Berry tones

Deep berry tones like cranberry, plum, and raspberry are a fantastic way to add a pop of color while staying true to autumn's theme. These rich shades are vibrant but still seasonally appropriate.

9. Ombre sunset nails

Capture the magic of an autumn sunset with ombré nails. Blend orange, pink, and purple shades for a gradient that mirrors the changing colors of the evening sky.

10. Nude nails

White nails, even with the classic but outdated French tips, can draw too much contrast against fall’s warm, rich color palette. If you love the idea of a light-colored manicure, try off-white shades like cream or ivory for a softer, more seasonally appropriate look.

11. Chocolate brown nails

Rich chocolate brown nails perfectly capture the warmth of fall. Whether used as a solid color or a base for more intricate designs, this shade is as versatile as it is chic.

12. Dark floral designs

Florals aren’t just for spring—dark, moody florals in maroon, navy, and black add an elegant, gothic twist to your fall manicure.

13. Matte nail polish

Candy-colored nails in glossy shades like bubblegum pink or mint green may feel too summery for fall. High-shine finishes also clash with the matte textures popular in autumn. Opt for deeper hues with a matte or satin finish to match the season’s aesthetic.

14. Plaid french tips

Put a fall spin on the classic French manicure by adding plaid tips. Use autumnal colors like burgundy, green, and mustard for a trendy, seasonal look.