An Expert Reveals Secrets to Avoiding Makeup Mistakes for an Instant Facelift

Unlock the secrets to flawless makeup application with expert tips tailored to your unique face shape. Avoid common mistakes and highlight your natural beauty with these insights to achieve a professional makeup look.

How Face Type Influences Makeup Choices

Understanding your face type is crucial when it comes to makeup application. Different face shapes require different techniques to enhance natural beauty and create a balanced look. Here are some tips on how to tailor your makeup to your face type: Oval Face: This face shape is considered the most versatile. You can experiment with various makeup styles. Highlight your cheekbones and use blush on the apples of your cheeks to accentuate your natural contours. Round Face: Focus on contouring to create the illusion of a more defined structure. Apply bronzer along your temples, jawline, and under your cheekbones. Highlight the center of your forehead, nose, and chin to draw attention to the middle of your face. Square Face: Softening the angles of a square face can be achieved with strategic contouring. Apply bronzer along the sides of your forehead and jawline. Use a highlighter on the center of your forehead, nose, and chin to balance the strong jawline. Heart-Shaped Face: Balance a wider forehead with a narrower chin by applying bronzer along the sides of your forehead and temples. Highlight your cheekbones and the center of your chin to draw attention to the middle of your face. Long Face: To make a long face appear shorter, apply blush on the apples of your cheeks and blend it outwards. Contour along the top of your forehead and the bottom of your chin to create the illusion of a shorter face.

Common Makeup Mistakes Based on Face Shape

Round Face: Applying blush directly on the apples of the cheeks can make a round face appear even rounder. Instead, apply blush slightly higher on the cheekbones and blend upwards to create a more elongated look. Square Face: Using harsh contour lines can accentuate the angularity of a square face. Opt for softer, blended contours along the jawline and temples to soften the edges. Oval Face: Over-contouring an oval face can disrupt its natural balance. Light contouring along the cheekbones and a touch of highlighter on the brow bone and the tops of the cheeks can enhance its natural symmetry. Heart-Shaped Face: Applying too much highlighter on the forehead can make it appear wider. Focus on highlighting the chin and the tops of the cheekbones to balance the face. Long Face: Applying blush too high on the cheeks can elongate the face further. Instead, apply blush on the apples of the cheeks and blend outwards to add width.



Professional makeup artist Jheny Bogler reveals that the trick to achieving flattering makeup is to embrace the natural features of your face and respect your style.

Tailoring Contour and Highlighting to Your Face Type

Oval Face: If you have an oval face, you’re in luck because this shape is considered the most balanced. Lightly contour under your cheekbones and along your jawline to define your features. Highlight the center of your forehead, the bridge of your nose, and your cheekbones to enhance your natural symmetry. Round Face: For a round face, the goal is to create the illusion of length. Contour along the sides of your forehead, under your cheekbones, and along your jawline. Highlight the center of your forehead, the bridge of your nose, and the tops of your cheekbones to draw attention to the center of your face. Square Face: To soften the angles of a square face, contour the sides of your forehead and jawline. Highlight the center of your forehead, the bridge of your nose, and your cheekbones to add dimension and soften your features. Heart-Shaped Face: For a heart-shaped face, contour the sides of your forehead and the bottom of your chin to balance your features. Highlight the center of your forehead, the bridge of your nose, and your cheekbones to draw attention to the center of your face. Long Face: If you have a long face, contour along your hairline and under your chin to create the illusion of a shorter face. Highlight the center of your forehead, the bridge of your nose, and your cheekbones to add width and balance your features.



According to professional makeup artist Jhenny, light and shadow are two very important aspects of makeup. Lightening a feature gives it volume and brings it to focus, whereas darkening a feature gives it depth.

Choosing the Right Blush Placement

According to makeup artists, a significant number of women apply blush incorrectly based on their face shape. For instance, applying blush too low on the cheeks can drag the face down, while applying it too high can look unnatural. Blush can be a game-changer when it comes to achieving a youthful, lifted look. The key is to apply it in the right place for your face shape. Here are some tips to help you get it just right: Round Faces: Apply blush slightly above the apples of your cheeks and blend it upwards towards your temples. This technique helps to elongate your face and add definition. Oval Faces: Focus on the apples of your cheeks and blend slightly upwards. This enhances your natural symmetry and adds a touch of width for a balanced look. Square Faces: Apply blush on the apples of your cheeks and blend outwards in circular motions. This softens the angular features and adds a gentle flush. Heart-Shaped Faces: Apply blush on the lower apples of your cheeks and blend upwards towards your temples. This balances your broad forehead and narrow chin. Long Faces: Apply blush in a horizontal line across your cheeks. This technique helps to shorten the appearance of your face and adds a youthful glow.

Eye Makeup Tricks for Every Face Shape

Oval Faces: Oval faces are balanced and versatile, making them suitable for many makeup styles. To make your eyes pop, use a soft, shimmery eyeshadow on the lids and a darker shade in the crease. This adds depth and dimension to your eyes. Round Faces: For round faces, the goal is to create the illusion of length. Apply a darker eyeshadow on the outer corners of your eyes and blend it upwards. This technique helps elongate your eyes and adds definition. Heart-Shaped Faces: Heart-shaped faces are wider at the forehead and taper to a narrow chin. Highlighting the inner corners of your eyes and the brow bone can balance your features. Use a medium shade on the lids and a darker shade on the outer corners to add depth. Square Faces: Square faces have strong jawlines and foreheads. To soften these angles, use a light eyeshadow on the lids and a medium shade in the crease. Blend well to avoid harsh lines and create a more rounded appearance. Long Faces: For long faces, adding width is key. Apply a light, shimmery eyeshadow on the lids and a medium shade in the crease. Focus on blending outwards to make your eyes appear wider and more balanced.