10 fabulous cleaners from Amazon with jaw-droppingly good before and afters
The best advertisement for a cleaning product is a bunch of jaw-dropping before and after photo collages shared by happy customers. Today, we want to tell you about 10 amazing cleaners from Amazon that reviewers call life-saving. They will help you get rid of stains, rust, dirt and grime around your house, and the photos show just how well they work.
1. You won’t recognize your bathroom once you clean it with this brilliant hard water stains remover. Thanks to its powerful formula, it can remove years of unwanted hard minerals in the blink of an eye. The product has pleasant mint scent, which is the cherry on top.
22,100+ ratings
4.2 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I recently moved into a house that has well water, where the tub and toilet bowl were stained yellow. I have tried so many things and nothing seemed to work on getting the stains out. I used this stuff just once today and the stains are almost completely gone! The stains are clearly years worth, and I feel like just one or more uses of this product and I will have a tub and shower that look brand new. — Ashley
2. This weekly shower cleaner with bleach-free formula requires no scrubbing. It will gently clean buildup of soap scum, and grime in your shower. Apply the spray once a week with the attached sprayer, leave it for 8–12 hours and then rinse thoroughly with warm water. For heavy buildup, spray and rinse daily until the surface is clean. Thoroughly rinse the shower basin before use.
56,500+ ratings
4.2 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I tested this out on this disgusting shower to see if it’ll really work without scrubbing. 8–24 hours between treating then rinsing, no scrubbing at all. It took about 10 treatments to clean it all up. I’m happy with the results, and it seems weekly treatments will keep the soap scum at bay without scrubbing, just as advertised! — Jowie
3. Buy this all-purpose cleaning paste and you won’t regret it. It will quickly remove stains, grease and grime from just about anything in your house, including stoves, floors, metal, ceramics, porcelain, marble, wood, silverware, jewelry, glass shower doors, fiberglass doors, countertops, toilets, sinks, bathtubs, and so on. The paste won’t leave any scratches or streaks on the surfaces, which is another reason to buy this wonderful cleaner.
217,400+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This cleaning paste is worth all the hype! It makes tough stains disappear within seconds and truly cleans everything. From the kitchen to the bathroom, this paste truly works miracles! A little goes a LONG way! I would highly recommend it. — Taylor Seuss
4. If there are stubborn stains on your carpet that you just can’t remove, don’t throw it away. Try this instant carpet spot remover. Water-based and odor-free, it efficiently removes pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, coffee, rust, food, cosmetics, dirt, and grime. The product is safe to use around children and pets if used as directed.
96,200+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I had really bad pink and red stains in my carpet from my eyeshadow pallet. My little one got it all on the floor. It took two go rounds to get it out, as expected with that type of pigment, but it definitely got it out of my carpet. — Shaquea
5. This innovative cleaner that removes hard water stains contains powerful oxygen bleach. Unlike chlorine bleaches, oxygen bleach is completely safe and non-toxic. It contains no harmful chemicals and is safe for use around kids and pets. After using this product, your bathroom will look brand new, and it will smell just as nice.
5,600+ ratings
4.2 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I have been searching for a product to get rid of soap scum build up. This product did the job on the 1st try. No hard scrubbing, no horrible smells.
I was able to get my glass super clean within minutes. I do recommend you use gloves. I have sensitive skin, so it did cause pealing (not smart of me, I know). But this product definitely is my new cleaning best friend! — KAREN
6. You can quickly and easily remove the toughest rust stains from most surfaces in your house with this rust stain remover. This powerful gel clings to dissolve rust stains on contact and no scrubbing is necessary. The product is ideal for vertical and hard to reach surfaces, like showers, sinks, tubs and toilets above the water line.
10,600+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This product works miracles. Our well water is nasty! Our treatment system went down for a few days and I thought the shower was permanently stained. I scrubbed for hours and then decided to do a Google search.
I wish I would’ve done it sooner. This stuff is amazing! I sprayed the shower and watched the iron dissolve before my eyes!
Buy it now, you will not regret it! I’m buying more right after typing this to use on my sinks and everywhere else I have any discoloration. I’m so grateful for this stuff!!! — Sarah C.
7. Remember that makeup tools need cleaning too. This makeup brush and sponge shampoo effectively removes makeup, oil, and other impurities from your makeup brushes and sponges, so that they stay in good condition for flawless makeup application. This eco-friendly cleanser is free of harsh chemicals for your skin safety.
54,600+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I wash my makeup brushes and sponges with this product. It lathers great and really cleans away the makeup. A little goes a long way. I use hot water when I wash my items and dry them with a towel. Then I let them air dry overnight.
I also use this to wash my silk face sleep mask. It comes out great. There’s no scent or residue left behind, so I don’t notice any skin reaction. It’s a great product that I highly recommend. — kathryn m ronan
8. This portable diamond cleaner will make your jewelry sparkle. Made in the shape of a pen, it is compact and convenient for traveling. The easy to dispense cleaning solution flows through the specially designed brush head to easily maneuver between prongs and under settings. The cleaner is ideal for cleaning diamonds, precious stones, platinum, and gold jewelry settings. Its advanced polymer formula helps reduce the appearance of fine scratches by removing dirt and oils.
52,800+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ It’s so fast and easy to use. My ring has a lot of intricate designs that usually make it difficult to clean, but the brush was long and flexible enough to thoroughly clean the ring and make it sparkle again. Only a small amount of cleaner was needed, too, so just one pen will last me a while. It’s a great price for a great product! — Jade
9. The before and after photo collage below is the best advertisement for this amazing grout cleaner. The product is safe to use on white and colored grout. The bottle has an easy control cap for your ultimate convenience. Use this product and witness magic as stains vanish without a trace.
13,100+ ratings
4.0 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I never leave reviews on Amazon, but this grout cleaner definitely deserved a review. I tried three other cleaners before buying this one, and they did nothing but waste my time and money. This cleaner got my grout perfectly clean in no time, plus it was easy to use and no odor. I’ll never use another grout cleaner. — Tyler
10. This stovetop cleaning set can combat the toughest of stains. The set includes a powerful cleaner, two scrapers, and a cleaning pad. The heavy-duty, non-abrasive cooktop cleaner removes grease, grime, and stains on all smooth stovetops, including glass, ceramic, convection, and other types, without scratching.
19,800+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I accidentally melted a plastic bag on my stovetop. I had no idea how to clean it. I called Samsung and asked for advice. They recommended this product... It was a miracle for my stovetop! — KD
Before you leave, take a look at this selection of beauty gems from Amazon. They will help you solve a bunch of skin issues, from post-acne marks and enlarged pores, to scars and calluses.
Bright Side gets commissions for purchases made through the links in this post. Reviews may have been edited for length and clarity.