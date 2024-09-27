10 Handy Inventions That Can Help You With Your Daily Burdens

Honestly, we think we’ve all been waiting for this—something to actually make life easier! These inventions are not just genius, they’re necessary. So, pay attention, because we’re about to have our lives seriously upgraded.

1. This fungus treatment is here to give your nails a healthy makeover. In just 2–4 weeks, it works its way beneath the nail surface to target stubborn fungus and support nail repair. And the convenient applicator pen makes the whole experience mess-free. It lets you precisely apply the treatment where it’s needed. So handy!

It’s super easy to use—just twist, brush, and let the magic happen! Perfect for quickly restoring thick, discolored, and brittle nails. Whether you’re chilling at home or on the go, this product has your back.

Promising review: I definitely recommend this product; it worked for me from the first application. I can definitely see my nails growing and looking healthier. I applied it twice a day for the first 3 weeks. I cut and filed my nail once a week after I showered and applied the product. — Claudia

2. Use this nifty plastic clothes folder to keep your life smooth and easy! You can stash away your pants, shorts, nightgowns, T-shirts, and even those snazzy long-sleeve shirts in a flash. It will give you more time to relax and watch some Netflix series.

It’s got a portable design with handy hooks at the top, so whether you’re at home or on a trip, you can hang it anywhere—no sweat!

Promising review: Best impulse buy EVER!! Coming from someone who DOESN’T like folding clothes, this is super easy to use! My clothes were a mess before, so much so that I found a shirt that I purchased twice because I lost it in the abyss of my closet 🥴.

My previous folding style made it hard to stack. Now everything lays perfectly. Refolded my entire closet in under 15 minutes! Definitely a great purchase! Now my closet looks like department store display! — Dre’ Musicbachs84

3. Meet this cute sugar saver & softener. This little bear keeps your brown sugar as fresh as the day it was made for a solid 3 to 6 months. It is crafted from specially prepared clay; it’s food-safe and totally reusable. Just soak this cutie in water for 20 minutes, toss it in your brown sugar, baked goods, or even those chewy marshmallows, and watch it work its magic.

And if you want to keep those spices, salts, crackers, and chips crispy as a crunch, just use it dry—no soaking required! To keep the product clean, rinse it with clean water only. No soap, or you’ll ruin the vibe with weird tastes.

Promising review: I was so surprised by how easy this was! The instructions say to soak the bear before putting in the sugar, so I put mine in water for 20-30 min and then put it right on top of the clumps in my brown sugar Tupperware. I also put the Tupperware in a bag, but that hasn’t helped me before; it’s just a habit.

Anyway, I forgot about the sugar and the bear for 2 weeks and opened it today to see what happened. The sugar still “looked” like hard clumps and rocks, but as soon as I took a fork to it, the clumps dissolved like sand! It was like sifting through warm butter. I was stunned! I immediately told all my friends.

I’m going to soak the bear again and put them right back in until I need the sugar again. I would totally recommend this for yourself or as a small gift idea for any time of the year!! — Corinne

4. With this streak-free window cleaner kit, you can wipe away all the dirt and leave no streaks or residue, which is impressive considering how little effort it requires. The 2-step method that knocks out 99% of grease and gunk. First, dampen that waffle-weave cloth and give your glass a good wipe. Then, grab the smooth-weave polishing cloth to banish any remaining streaks.

Each cloth features microscopic fibers that trap dust with utmost efficiency. It is easy to clean too. Just toss those reusable cloths in the laundry.

Promising review: I absolutely NEVER leave reviews, but I just have to rave about this product! I used this to clean my very, very old stainless steel coffee maker, and oh my goodness. I don’t think it’s been this spotless since it was brand new.

These towels are incredibly easy to use, and they are such great quality. They work incredibly well on glass and mirrors as well. They leave behind ZERO streaks, and they make cleaning quick and painless.

I also love that they just need water. Saves me lots of money on harsh cleaning products! Can’t recommend more! — Kerry Broker

5. If you’re tired of those annoying ingrown hairs ruining your day, use this ingrown hair solution. Slap on a thin coat after you shave and dry your skin. And just like that—no more irritation. If you’re waxing, apply it beforehand to make that wax pull feel gentle. And after electrolysis? Just a dab will help calm that post-treatment redness. Got laser hair removal? No sweat—this stuff works wonders in soothing your skin.

Plus, it’s cruelty-free. The company also funds the animal rescue organization, helping animals in need.

Promising review: This product has worked GREAT on my armpits, where I had big, painful, gross, inflamed, and embarrassing hair follicles for YEARS! I use a dollar shave razor now, changed every couple of weeks with Tend Skin after every shower and before deodorant. Miracles! I have noticed less of a difference on razor burn and ingrown hairs in other areas, however. — A User

6. Here is the ultimate duo in your cooking arsenal. These bad boys are designed to remove those stubborn, stuck-on food remnants without a scratch on your precious cookware. They are crafted from tough-as-nails polycarbonate.

Each scraper features unique corners that slide into every nook and cranny. Perfect for any type of cookware. To top that off, they’re dishwasher safe, making cleanup a piece of cake.

Promising review: These are the best little scrapers! I’ve messed up my iron skillets so many times before buying these! Super easy to use, wasn’t pricey, and does the job! Was even easy on my hands; it took me maybe two minutes to scrape everything, rinse, and dry.

The picture attached is before scraping Shepherds Pie (meat, cheese, gravy, and potatoes left overnight) off the pan. And if you’ve ever left gravy is something overnight, you know how hard that can be to get off, but not with these bad boys!!

Save yourself some time and save your pans! Your skillets will thank you! — Tyler

7. This callus remover is the ultimate game-changer for your poor, cracked heels. This sleek little tool is large enough to get the job done but light enough to wield like a pro. Whether your feet are dry or wet, this product easily delivers extreme smoothness.

Just remember, it’s sharp, so go easy on those callouses—gentle motions are key. The product will help you transform your feet from crusty to comfy in seconds.

Promising review: I wouldn’t have believed it if I didn’t see it!!! In less than 5 minutes, all of the dry, dead skin came off. It didn’t hurt—I didn’t need expensive paraffin treatments or foot soaks...

I can’t believe I’ve struggled with dry heals for so long! I can’t express how amazing it feels to have smooth heals. Easy to use. Quick! — Teacher Mom

8. This awesome cuticle oil is loaded with all these fancy light oils like jojoba, sweet almond, and, of course, vitamin E (because why not). Slap this stuff on your cuticles, and voilà, they’re instantly hydrated and feeling superb.

This product is like a spa day for your nails. It gets deep into the skin and nails to keep them soft, strong, and less likely to split. Just massage it in daily, and enjoy the result.

Promising review: I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey, and I wanted to make sure it was worth it, so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy solar oil.

Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month after religiously applying it 2–3 times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March.

By May, all the peeling had grown out, and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4 oz refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! I cannot recommend this stuff enough! — Diana

9. You can finally stop losing lids to the kitchen black hole. This product has these cute little compartments that fit lids from tiny to jumbo. And round lids aren’t rolling anywhere anymore, thanks to the handy center channel. The built-in handles make it super easy to grab the whole organizer when you need that lid ASAP.

The set-up is done in minutes—no tools are needed. It comes with 5 adjustable dividers, fits in cabinets, shelves, drawers—pretty much anywhere. Hand wash only.

Promising review: This product does exactly what it is supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes, I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer. — S. Hawthorn

10. Meet the skincare gem that actually works. This bestseller is packed with 2% salicylic acid and ready to kick clogged pores to the curb. No scrubbing is needed. You just need to smooth it on and sit back and relax.

It will clear out oil, rough patches, and those annoying blemishes. Use it once or twice a day; no rinsing is also needed.

Promising review: I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne (hormonal, cycstic, whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness—all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent.

I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way.

I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS!! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars, I would. It has seriously changed my life!!! Also, sorry for the nasty pictures, haha. — hc

You know, in today’s world, it’s not just about working harder; it’s about working smarter. So, we hope you like our picks, because we believe these creations are worth every penny you pay for them.