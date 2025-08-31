10 Historical Movie Costumes That Weren’t Worn in Real Life

Despite the fact that they tried to keep the authenticity of historical costumes in the movie Enola Holmes, they still did a few small mistakes. For example, this blue dress, which the viewers can see in the beginning, corresponds more to the 1900s. It was then that they began to wear similar outfits with a loose cut of the upper part, though they had puffy sleeves.

At the same time, the heroine’s dress has narrow sleeves, which is more relevant to the 1880s. In addition, the collar looks completely inappropriate for those years.