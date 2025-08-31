10 Historical Movie Costumes That Weren’t Worn in Real Life
Did you also think that the costumes in the movies are historically accurate? It turns out that even the most iconic movies have mistakes: sometimes objects that simply could not have existed at the time appear in the frame, or characters wear clothes that came into fashion only decades later. These inconsistencies are not always obvious, but they can spoil the impression to those who stand for historical accuracy.
1. Enola Holmes (2020)
Despite the fact that they tried to keep the authenticity of historical costumes in the movie Enola Holmes, they still did a few small mistakes. For example, this blue dress, which the viewers can see in the beginning, corresponds more to the 1900s. It was then that they began to wear similar outfits with a loose cut of the upper part, though they had puffy sleeves.
At the same time, the heroine’s dress has narrow sleeves, which is more relevant to the 1880s. In addition, the collar looks completely inappropriate for those years.
2. Bridgerton (2020)
The high waist and short sleeves of Penelope Featherington’s dress correspond to the Regency style. But according to historian Cassidy Percoco, the rest is fantasy, as it would have been physically difficult to make such a dress in the 19th century. Adding so many embellishments to fabric became possible only with the advent of modern industrial technology.
Her hairstyle is also inspired by modern wedding trends.
3. Jane Eyre (2011)
Throughout the 1840s, the fashion for corsets changed significantly. Some of the corsets of the main character in the movie Jane Eyre, including the one the viewer sees in the scene after the wedding, correspond to the older style.
More curvaceous corsets, with straps and barely visible boning, were more common at the time.
4. The Witcher (2019)
Costumes are an integral part of any historical drama, even if the action takes place in a fictional world. In The Witcher series, the reality is close to the Middle Ages, while the costumes of the characters, like the strapless dress of the sorceress Yennefer, look more like modern designer models.
There is also a scene in the third season where the sorceress fastens her bra, something that girls of that time could not wear.
5. Stranger Things (2016)
The series Stranger Things is not really historical, but the costume designers very carefully recreated the outfits of the mid-80s. Such meticulous work on the characters’ looks caused a lot of positive feedback from the audience, but still there were some small mistakes.
For example, these wide elastic bands were an integral part of the 80s and 90s fashion. But since they were patented in the US only in 1987, children probably couldn’t wear them in 1985, in which the series takes place.
6. Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)
The costume designers of the movie Memoirs of a Geisha strayed quite a bit from some of the traditional aesthetics of geishas. This is particularly noticeable in the hairstyles: many geishas wear their hair loose, which falls freely over their faces, which would be unacceptable.
In addition, their makeup is much more colorful than that applied by geishas in the late 1920s. The colors and patterns of the kimonos are also more saturated to emphasize the characters.
7. Cleopatra (1963)
In her book Cleopatra and Rome, Yale University professor Diana Kleiner notes that historical objects, including statues, coins and other depictions of the queen, typically show one of 3 hairstyles.
The first one is described as hair divided into locks and gathered into a bundle at the back of the head. The second one is an elaborate hairstyle “resembling a melon.” And the third one is the famous royal Egyptian headdress made of metal depicting a cobra.
In the 1963 movie Cleopatra, Elizabeth Taylor’s character appears in elaborate headdresses that demonstrate the ruler’s power through her style. However, these images are not historically accurate.
8. Ivanhoe (1952)
The costumes in the movie Ivanhoe are very accurate. The women wear long tunics with fitted sleeves; belts placed on their hips; cloaks and veils worn around their necks; hair topped with crowns. Colors are also used very accurately, with blue, gray, burgundy tones predominating.
The only drawback is that the dresses are very tight, whereas in that era they were much looser.
9. Braveheart (1995)
The movie Braveheart depicts Scottish warriors in the late 13th century. Most of the main characters wear a kilt.
In fact, it was not actually worn until the 1700s.
10. A Knight’s Tale (2001)
The men’s costumes in this movie are very accurate, including the style of armor and clothing of the nobility. The costumes of Jocelyn and her maids, however, don’t look like medieval dresses at all.
They are obviously a modern interpretation of what ladies wore in 1350. In reality, they would more likely have been dressed in tight-fitting cotehardies with hip-belts, sometimes off-the shoulder, often with loose cloaks worn over.
