10 Top Denim Trends to Keep You Stylish This Winter

Denim remains a wardrobe staple, yet its design elements—such as fit, hue, hemline, and waistband height—are always shifting to align with contemporary fashion. A great way to predict upcoming trends is to observe the latest runway showcases, where future styles often make their debut.

1. Barrel jeans

Barrel jeans are emerging as a standout trend, gaining traction in 2024 and expected to reach their peak popularity in 2025. This silhouette, known for its flattering shape, has quickly become a go-to choice for women aiming to make a bold fashion statement. The style made waves during New York Fashion Week’s spring/summer 2025 season, with attendees showcasing various interpretations of the barrel fit on the streets, solidifying its status as a must-have.

2. Jorts

There’s an undeniable charm to pairing jorts with heeled sandals or over-the-knee boots—it’s a look that feels both playful and modern. This fresh combination has inspired a range of styling ideas, such as teaming jorts with pumps, loafers, or tailored blazers. These versatile pieces have solidified their place in fashion and are poised to remain a staple for seasons to come.

3. Slim straight jeans

The slim-straight ankle fit has been gaining popularity, partly due to the rise of loafers and the ongoing desire for a sleeker pant option to balance out oversized tops. This versatile style offers a polished yet modern look, making it a favorite choice for many.

4. Wide leg jeans

Wide-leg jeans paired with understated luxury tops or sweaters create a relaxed yet refined aesthetic. This combination exudes an air of effortless elegance, perfect for those seeking comfort without sacrificing style. It’s a look that feels modern and far from overly formal.

5. Denim dresses

Denim isn’t limited to jeans, as the spring/summer 2025 runways highlighted with a variety of striking denim dresses. These pieces offered a fresh perspective on the fabric, blending casual charm with elegant styling. Perfect for occasions like cocktail parties, birthday celebrations, or even bridal showers, denim dresses provide a chic option for those looking to elevate their wardrobe with versatile and fashionable pieces.

6. Dark wash jeans

Although light blue and black jeans have been the go-to choices in recent years, dark wash denim is stepping back into the spotlight this season. Its more refined appearance makes it a versatile option, ideal for everything from relaxed office attire to social outings with friends. Dark wash jeans strike the perfect balance between casual and polished.

7. White jeans

White denim is making its mark in 2024/2025, extending beyond spring and summer and into fall and holiday seasons. This versatile color is set to be a key part of fall and holiday collections, as winter white and winter prep styles gain popularity. Expect to see white denim featured prominently, offering a fresh take on seasonal dressing.

8. Baggy jeans

Baggy jeans continue to dominate, with the loose fit showing no signs of fading, especially as seen on the runways and style icons during the spring/summer 2025 fashion weeks. Designers like Stella McCartney solidified the trend, showcasing models in relaxed styles paired with bold statement pieces, highlighting how to elevate the look. The baggy jean remains a staple, proving it can be both comfortable and chic.

9. Cargo jeans

Cargo pants were a major trend in 2024, and based on the spring/summer 2025 runways, they’re set to stay popular into 2025. Designers like Diesel, Natasha Zinko, and Études gave this style a denim twist, which is likely to take over the streets in the coming months. Cargo denim combines a rugged aesthetic with a cool, flattering silhouette, thanks to its functional pockets. Despite its bold nature, the style is versatile—pair cargo jeans with a crisp white button-down and pointed-toe pumps for a polished look, or with a hoodie and Adidas Samba sneakers for a more laid-back vibe.

10. Upcycled denim

Denim remains a key fashion staple for spring/summer 2025, as showcased in the latest women’s fashion shows. The most sought-after versions are those that are aged, rinsed, or reimagined with innovative surface treatments or upcycled elements. On the catwalks, numerous designers and brands offered their unique takes on indigo and indigo-inspired pieces, proving these cool, timeless items are essential for any wardrobe.