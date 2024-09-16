10+ Manicure Ideas That Will Be Huge This Fall Season

Brace yourself for a nail art shake-up this summer 2024. Think bold new shapes, playful designs, pastel vibes, and unusual nail colors. Dive into the latest trends and make a splash with unique colors and styles. Scroll on to see what’s hot for your nails this season!

Crazy nails arts

If you want a splash of color without going too bold, crazy nail designs are your go-to. Their milky white base provides a light and airy touch of pigment that’s both stylish and subtle.

Sparkling nails

Chrome nails are taking over in 2024! Forget glazed doughnut nails—this year, it’s all about the mirror-like finish of chrome. From sleek white chromes to vibrant multi-chromes, the effect is eye-catching both in real life and on Instagram. Versatile and stunning, chrome nails come in a range of colors, from bold greens to soft pinks, and can be blended into classic nail styles.

Chrome nails are definitely on trend, but if the design is too exaggerated, it can risk looking tacky.

3D nails

Three-dimensional nail art, popularized in South Korea and Japan, brings a whole new dimension to manicures. These elevated looks often feature a flat base adorned with gemstone accents, builder gel creations, and more. No matter the method, 3D nail art adds depth and drama to any manicure. However, be mindful: overly flashy gem tones or designs can sometimes come off as tacky if not balanced carefully.

Colorful French Tips

You can never go wrong with a French manicure. It’s a classic that always looks fresh and polished. But if you want to keep that vibe and mix things up a bit, ditch the white tips and go for a pop of color instead.

Baby boomer

“Baby boomer” nails have been popular for decades. Unlike the classic French manicure, which features a defined white line between the base and the tip, baby boomer nails blend the two colors to create a gradient or ombré effect. While this style is elegant, it requires skill to execute properly; otherwise, it can end up looking bumpy.

Tortoise shell nails

Tortoiseshell nail art is the season’s hottest trend. For a bold yet subtle manicure, tortoiseshell nails are perfect. This is a must-have, they’re meticulously detailed and sure to stand out. Since hands are often the first thing people notice, your nails say a lot about you. Want to make a great impression? Go for tortoiseshell nails this summer!

Wavy nails

An optical illusion French manicure also called a reverse ombré French manicure, is designed to make you do a double-take. It has a classic French design but with the base and tip in swapped colors. The ombré technique makes the color transition smooth and a bit trippy.

Butterfly nails

When Y2K nail trends come to mind, butterfly designs are an instant throwback. And just like other early 2000s beauty vibes, this playful, insect-inspired nail art is back in the spotlight. For a fun twist, try Rainbow Butterfly Nails, where more color means more fun. Go for a mix of rainbow shades to make your butterfly nails pop.

Extra long nails

In 2024, super-long nail tips are a major trend, turning nails into bold fashion statements. These extra-long extensions, often several inches beyond the fingertips, are popping up everywhere, from social media to celebrity red carpets. They’re not just about length, but also about creativity, with designs ranging from sharp stiletto shapes to detailed 3D art.

Flower nails designs

Florals for spring? Sure, but why not rock them in summer too? Flower nails always make a comeback when spring and summer hit, brightening things up after a long, dull winter. There’s just something so fresh and fun about seeing those blooms again. Plus, they’re super easy to DIY with a dotting tool—just grab a couple of nail polishes and give it a go!