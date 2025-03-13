10 Mysterious Creatures That Scientists Can’t Fully Explain

The giant oarfish (Regalecus glesne) is one of the longest bony fish, reaching up to 26 feet in length. The heaviest recorded weight of the fish is 272 kg (600 lbs). Despite its size, it remains elusive, with only a few documented encounters.

Found in deep-sea waters, oarfish rarely surface, leading to myths that they predict earthquakes. Scientists speculate that these rare sightings before earthquakes are just coincidences, though there is not much data available on this deep-sea creature.