10 Myths You Might Believe Since Childhood That Are Totally Wrong
As children, we often absorb information without questioning it. From well-meaning parents to friends and even the media, we’re told certain “facts” that, in hindsight, seem a little off. What’s more surprising is how these myths have persisted through generations.
In this article, we’re diving into the truth behind some common health myths that many of us believed as kids—and still believe today. Get ready to discover the facts that can help you make informed decisions about your health and well-being!
1. Chocolate causes acne.
Many of us were told that eating chocolate leads to acne breakouts, but modern research shows that chocolate itself may not be the culprit. While a diet high in sugar or dairy might contribute to skin issues for some individuals, there’s little scientific evidence linking chocolate directly to acne.
2. If you touch a frog, you’ll get warts.
As kids, many of us were warned that handling frogs would give us warts. The myth likely stems from the bumpy, warty texture of some frogs’ skin. But the truth is, warts are caused by a viral infection in humans, not by touching amphibians. The human papillomavirus (HPV) is what leads to warts, and frogs don’t carry it.
3. You’ll get sick if you go outside with wet hair.
How many of us heard this warning from our parents during the colder months? It’s a classic health myth that has been passed down for generations. The truth is, there is no direct link between wet hair and catching a cold. Colds are caused by viruses, not by temperature or humidity.
4. Sitting too close to the TV will damage your eyes.
Many of us were warned as kids not to sit too close to the TV because it would damage our eyes. While it’s true that sitting too close to a screen for extended periods may cause eye strain or discomfort, it won’t permanently harm your eyes.
5. Cracking your knuckles will give you arthritis.
6. Sugar makes kids hyperactive.
It’s a common belief that sugar causes children to become hyperactive, leading to parents limiting sweets during parties and holidays. However, experts explain that there’s no direct link between sugar intake and hyperactivity. In fact, there are many factors, including sleep and temperament, that may affect a child’s energy levels. Sugar just isn’t one of them.
7. Shaving makes hair grow back thicker.
A widely believed myth is that shaving hair makes it grow back thicker and darker. In reality, shaving doesn’t affect the thickness or growth rate of hair. When you shave, you’re cutting the hair at the surface, so it may feel coarse when it grows back, but it hasn’t changed in thickness.
8. Chewing gum takes seven years to digest.
This myth has been circulating for decades, but chewing gum does not stay in your stomach for seven years. The human digestive system can pass gum, albeit in a slightly more intact form, through the digestive tract.
9. You should never wake a sleepwalker.
If you’ve ever encountered a sleepwalker, you may have heard the advice that you should never wake them up. While it’s true that sleepwalking can be alarming, waking a sleepwalker isn’t as dangerous as once thought. In fact, gently guiding them back to bed is often the safest approach.
10. Reading in dim light will damage your eyes.
Another common belief is that reading in dim light will damage your eyes. While it’s true that reading in poor lighting can cause temporary eye strain, it won’t lead to permanent damage.
