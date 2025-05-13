10 Myths You Might Believe Since Childhood That Are Totally Wrong

As children, we often absorb information without questioning it. From well-meaning parents to friends and even the media, we’re told certain “facts” that, in hindsight, seem a little off. What’s more surprising is how these myths have persisted through generations.

In this article, we’re diving into the truth behind some common health myths that many of us believed as kids—and still believe today. Get ready to discover the facts that can help you make informed decisions about your health and well-being!