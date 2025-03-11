10 People Share the Most Embarrassing Social Anxiety Stories

I went into a store I used to work at, expecting to see my coworkers. A lady was there, but I didn’t know her. She asked me if she could help. I stuttered a no. I stood and tapped my feet around like a tap dancer. I tried apologizing but instead said, “Uh, I’m not looking for you.”

She looked so confused, and I could feel my face getting red. I literally ran out. Not just walked quickly — ran and slammed into the door and hurt my arm. Though injured, I trudged on. I heard her call out and ask if I was okay as I ran out. Now I can never go back.



Llebanna / Reddit