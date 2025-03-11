10 People Share the Most Embarrassing Social Anxiety Stories
Social anxiety has a way of turning even the simplest situations into nerve-wracking ordeals. Whether it’s overthinking every word, avoiding eye contact, or making a dramatic escape to avoid embarrassment, those anxious moments stick with us. Here are 10 people sharing their most embarrassing social anxiety stories — you might just relate to a few.
My parents always bring up the time when I was 4, and we were at this Mexican restaurant. Apparently, they started singing “Happy Birthday” to me, to which I smiled, but then got nervous and promptly, confidently, leaned over and bit my dad on the arm.
BetterthanAdam / Reddit
I went into a store I used to work at, expecting to see my coworkers. A lady was there, but I didn’t know her. She asked me if she could help. I stuttered a no. I stood and tapped my feet around like a tap dancer. I tried apologizing but instead said, “Uh, I’m not looking for you.”
She looked so confused, and I could feel my face getting red. I literally ran out. Not just walked quickly — ran and slammed into the door and hurt my arm. Though injured, I trudged on. I heard her call out and ask if I was okay as I ran out. Now I can never go back.
Llebanna / Reddit
Talking to my boss after a long day of exams and assignments. I go to leave, and she catches the door before I can leave to say goodbye. For some reason, my wired brain made me give her finger guns and say “zoop” as I walked away. Thought about it the whole way home.
actuallylavagirl / Reddit
Asked a worker in the mall for assistance the other day. She looked at me really weird and said she didn’t work there. I internally freaked out. I said, “I know” and asked if she could still help, she agreed and turned around to walk in the direction I needed help (facing away from me) and I immediately power walked out of there.
sketchbook****sin / Reddit
I was at a chipotle. The girl asked me how my day had been. I said, “Large please” because I got confused and thought she was asking what size I wanted. Then she asked if I wanted white rice or the other rice they had, and I said, “Yes!”
suarezj9 / Reddit
I was in a dance class a few years ago, and we had to do improv. Everyone was a way better dancer than me. My teacher gave us 5 minutes to come up with a dance to a whole song, and you’d have to dance in front of the class alone. I noped out of there and hid in the bathroom.
My phone was in the classroom, but I didn’t care. I decided to sneak out the front door of the studio. There’s a small problem there. The walkway to the parking lot was in front of the giant windows of my classroom. I decided to just duck down and run the best I could, hoping no one saw me. I made it to the car and had my Dad run in and get my phone. Didn’t go back to my class for a few weeks.
Island-radio / Reddit
One time when I was a kid, I was calling up a girl I liked to ask her if she wanted to hang out. Her mom answered the phone and in my awkward teenage bumbling I asked her mom if SHE wanted to hang out. I’m still not quite over that one, nearly 10 years later.
Unknown author / Reddit
Climbed a tree to get away from people at an outdoor party. Stayed there until everyone left and then went home.
Captain_Frying_Pan / Reddit
I was picking up my little sister from school, and I didn’t have anything better to do, and I didn’t want her to have to wait on the long Carline, so I got there 40 minutes early. About 5 minutes before school let out, she told me she was going home with a friend.
I was so scared that the people behind me in line would think I was creepy if I just left the line after all that time, so I pretended to be on the phone, got out of my car and rummaged through my trunk while acting like I was angry at the person on the other end of the call, complete with annoyed arm movements and all, then got back in and drove off.
Scoutregister / Reddit
I was in the bathroom fixing my shirt. Someone walked into the stall next to me. I used TP to wipe my nose and dropped it in the bowl. This auto flush sensor was triggered. I still needed to use the restroom, but worried it would seem weird.
I decided to leave the stall and wash my hands to seem normal. Then walked loudly to the exit and opened the door into the hall, then I said, “Oh, excuse me” like I’d accidentally bumped into someone else coming in, and walked right back in.
I made sure to change the sound of my footsteps walking more quietly so that stall-man would think I was a different person. Then I did my business and then washed my hands again, using the farthest sink so he couldn’t spot my shoes.
trialobite / Reddit
