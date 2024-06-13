10 People Who Experienced Disgust in the Most Unexpected Ways

Disgust is what we all try to avoid, but sometimes it's impossible to escape. Whether it’s a revolting smell, a stomach-churning sight, or an unsettling encounter, these moments can leave a lasting impression. The people in this article had some nauseating experiences, and the feeling of being grossed out still haunts them whenever they think about it.

1.

I love going to the beach, and one of my favorite things to do is dig my toes into the cool, moist sand. This time, I did exactly that, and then I realized that the sand didn't feel quite right. It wasn't cool enough, and it was very, very squishy and something tickled. I looked down and, to my horror, I saw that I didn't stick my toes into sand. Instead, I was ankle deep in the slimy warm, rotting fish carcass. The tickling sensation came from maggots crawling up my leg.



missamericanmaverick / Reddit

2.

At a music festival, walking past a garbage bin, my buddy walks up to it to throw something in. He looks inside, bends in, comes out again holding half a kebab and goes, “Look at what people throw away!” and proceeds to eat it.



ilikedmatrixiv / Reddit

3.

A napkin run across a floor. It was really a rat that somehow had a napkin draped over it, but it was surreal and super funny to watch. We'd joke about eating at the place that held napkin races any time no one could come up with a place to eat.



Sleestak714 / Reddit

4.

I watched a middle-aged man take his shoes off and clip his toenails onto the floor in a waiting area at Logan airport. From the phone conversation he was having at the same time, it appeared that he was a mental health professional.



auntieboing / Reddit

5.

Watched a woman pour ranch dressing directly into her purse. I normally ignore food shoplifting but... I had to stare at that for a moment. Found the bottle later half empty.



Shy-Prey / Reddit

6.

My city has public water fountains called Benson Bubblers that constantly spurt a little bit of water pointing straight up. The spurt is about 1-1.5 inches tall. Fresh, clean drinking water for anyone walking in the city. At least, they used to be clean. A homeless woman was using one as a bidet. I've seen this once in person, and there are multiple videos online.



Tasty_Cornbread / Reddit

7.

We had to go to the customer service section and in front of us was a family of about four. What I assume was the father had this huge build up to a sneeze and blew out everything in his nose into the palm of his hands. He looked at it for like 2 seconds, then proceeded to wipe it off on the handle bar thing of the shopping cart. Most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen in my life. I will never miss a day of wiping off my shopping cart before I use it.



CALL_ME_JIG / Reddit

8.

Working customer service at Walmart, I once had a customer take off her very worn, very smelly shoes and put them on the counter looking for a refund because the insole in one of them was coming apart. It was a brand we hadn't even carried in four or five years.



stephers85 / Reddit

9.

I bought a pack of powdered donuts from a questionable convenience store. Hours later, I took a bite of one. It tasted awful. Unfortunately, I swallowed some. Looked at the package, and it said “glazed”. It was white mold. I threw up.



BearishOyster / Reddit

10.

I was the only woman in an all male office, and we had one bathroom. We all took turns cleaning it, and I was fine doing my part. Until we figured out that the reason it always smelled bad was because a 60 y. o. man was urinating on the floor (there was a drain) and not the toilet. My boss said something to him, and he said, “My wife cleans up after me at home.” He was told his wife doesn’t work here, but it didn’t matter and he kept doing it.



avotoastwhisperer / Reddit