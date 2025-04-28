10 People Who Realized They Didn't Truly Know Their Partner

My ex always seemed like a genuine person. We dated for three years. She once looked at me dead-serious and said, “I’m the only person you can really trust.” What I didn’t expect was that all this time, she was married.

Not in a falling-apart, separated kind of way—no. Fully married. House, kids, golden retriever. I only found out because her “girl’s outing” overlapped with a friend’s wedding... in the same city. She was there, with him, holding his hand. I didn’t make a scene.

I waited. When I finally confronted her, her voice didn’t shake. She said, “I’ve been waiting for the right time to divorce him. I just needed to know you were real first.” And then she had the audacity to ask, “You still trust me, right?”