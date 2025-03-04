10 Effective Ways to Naturally Tighten Pores According to Dermatologists
Blocked pores, hereditary traits, aging, and sun exposure are the primary factors behind enlarged pores. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t take steps to reduce their appearance. By choosing the right treatments and maintaining proper skincare routines, you can effectively minimize this issue. We have researched expert dermatologists’ advice and compiled these practical tips to help you achieve smooth, flawless skin.
1. Use cleansers that match your skin’s natural pH level.
Experimenting with different skincare products can be tempting, but it’s essential to consider their pH balance. Experts emphasize that maintaining a pH level between 4.7 and 5.75 helps preserve the skin’s protective barrier. Using the wrong cleanser can weaken the skin, making it more prone to irritation and sensitivity. Besides causing enlarged pores, an unbalanced pH can also lead to conditions like dermatitis and rosacea.
2. Skip applying day cream on an oily nose.
It may seem counterintuitive, but dermatologists advise against applying moisturizer on an already oily nose or areas prone to blackheads. Doing so can further enlarge pores. When choosing a facial sunscreen, opt for an oil-free formula to prevent clogged pores and excess shine.
3. Incorporate glycolic acid to clear out pores.
For those struggling with large, clogged pores, glycolic acid can be an effective solution. Suitable for all skin types, including dry skin, this ingredient works by eliminating dead skin cells and excess oil trapped in pores, thereby reducing their size and improving skin texture.
4. Wash your face twice daily with lukewarm water.
Excess oil and dirt can make pores appear larger, so cleansing your face in the morning and before bed is crucial. However, avoid using water that is too hot, as it can irritate the skin and cause further inflammation, making pores look more prominent.
5. Choose an oil-free sunscreen.
Sunscreen is essential for skin protection, but the wrong formula can clog pores. If you have acne-prone or oily skin, opt for a lightweight, oil-free sunscreen that contains zinc. Waterproof sunscreens should be avoided as they prevent the skin from breathing, leading to further congestion. For dry skin, a sunscreen with a hydrating yet non-greasy texture is recommended.
6. Keep oil-blotting papers on hand.
Oily skin tends to have more noticeable pores, so carrying blotting papers can help absorb excess oil throughout the day. These papers are also useful for combination skin, where certain areas (like the nose) are oily while others (like the cheeks) remain dry. Gently press the paper on your skin without rubbing to prevent irritation.
7. Avoid overly liquid-based cosmetics for oily or combination skin.
Thin, liquid-rich makeup products, such as certain foundations, can worsen the appearance of large pores. Understanding your skin type is key—if your cheeks are dry, but other areas are oily, applying a heavy moisturizer all over may not be necessary. Instead, dermatologists recommend using a lightweight moisturizer for those with enlarged pores.
9. Apply zinc oxide lotion to problem areas.
Zinc oxide, a common ingredient in diaper rash creams and mineral sunscreens, has protective properties that benefit all skin types. Dermatologists recommend applying a thin layer of zinc oxide lotion to areas with enlarged pores periodically to help soothe and shield the skin.
10. Choose the right exfoliation method for your skin type.
Exfoliation is essential, but using the wrong technique can do more harm than good. First, determine your skin type:
- For dry, sensitive, or acne-prone skin, mild chemical exfoliants are best, as mechanical exfoliation may cause irritation.
- For oily, thick skin, stronger chemical exfoliants may be beneficial. However, individuals with darker skin tones or those prone to dark spots should use caution, as harsh exfoliation can lead to pigmentation issues.
By following these tips, you can take better care of your skin and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores.