11 household best sellers from Amazon that will upgrade your lifestyle in 2024

The new year has started, and it’s time to upgrade your household tools and accessories. To make shopping a bit easier for you, we looked through the long list of Amazon best sellers and selected 11 items that can simplify your life in 2024. They work so well that they’ll make you think you should’ve bought them years ago.

1. Your sweater can be new and beautiful, but if you dry it in a wrong way, it may become shabby-looking in the blink of an eye. This drying rack will solve this problem. Large mesh surface guarantees fast and safe drying of delicate clothing items. Thanks to its clever design, the item can fit countertops, bathtubs and washing machines. The drying rack and its legs fold for compact storage.

4,000+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: I saw other racks made of metal that are probably sturdier, but you would have to totally dismantle them for storage, or at least remove all the legs. That sounded tedious and annoying.

I liked that this one folds in half and the legs just fold down. It was very easy to assemble. It seems sturdy enough for what I need it to do. I love that it easily folds down for storage because I don’t need it out all the time. — Agatha Craisin Buy this item on AMAZON here

2. If you are looking for a neat and stylish way to store coffee pods, this storage drawer is just what you need. Its durable design will withstand the weight of your coffee machine for convenient and space-saving storage. The anti-slip pad at the bottom of this organizer will protect your countertops from scratches.

24,600+ ratings

4.7 out of 5 stars Promising review: I love the coffee pod storage drawer. It’s perfect if you don’t want all of your pods out on a swivel holder. It’s perfect used as a base for my coffee machine as well. — Robin Scott Buy this item on AMAZON here

3. Clean all the crevices and hard-to-reach areas with this amazing cleaning brush. Its ultra-fine bristles can remove dirt and grime from all sorts of gaps, crevices and other narrow places. This brush is perfect for cleaning sink edges, toilet lids and window seams. Thanks to its ergonomic handle, the item is comfortable to hold and easy to use. It also has a small hole for convenient space-saving storage.

1,700+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: I’m super happy with the sturdiness of this brush. It does a good job cleaning around the sink and grouted areas. The bristles are quite substantial, so I believe they will hold up well. — Mr. G Buy this item on AMAZON here

4. This food slicer can become your favorite cooking companion. Its design guarantees safe food cutting and your fingers won’t touch the blades. The size of the slices can be adjusted to meet your needs. The device is compact and foldable. The package features a brush that can easily remove the buildup from the slicer blade.

3,200+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: My idea of “creative” is making potatoes into different fry shapes. I’ve really only used this for fries, so I can throw them in the air fryer with whatever seasoning, and it has made me more willing to prepare food vs. buying prepared food. It cleans pretty easily but has a lot of places food can get caught if you simply throw it in the dishwasher without pre washing it. — Jen Buy this item on AMAZON here

5. This silicone drain plug is a real kitchen and bathroom must-have. Enjoy your relaxing bath to the fullest, even if you have a leaking bathtub drain. The item is suitable for flat drains, open drains and slightly domed drains. The package includes 2 plugs and there are many colors available.

53,600+ ratings

4.7 out of 5 stars Promising review: This is perfect for my bathtub. I could never take a bath without my tub leaking. I had purchased other types, but they were always too small. The size and suction power are good, and it easily comes up!!! — Bre Buy this item on AMAZON here

6. This set of 4 bag holders can make meal prepping faster and easier, helping you reduce the time you spend in the kitchen. Food won’t fall out of the bags, and you can measure it stress-free and mess-free. Thanks to non-slip base, the holders will stay in place. You can also use these items to dry reusable bags after you wash them.

17,100+ ratings

4.7 out of 5 stars Promising review: These do a great job acting as a second set of hands... The job no one wants when you’re dropping raw chicken into the bag. No matter how careful I am trying to separate raw chicken into the baggies with a fork, tongs or even gloves, it always, without fail, ends up touching the top of the bag and smearing onto the outside of the bag.

This totally solves that problem and makes meal prepping/pre-weighing and portioning meat into small bags so much easier without the worry of contamination. It’s sturdy and so simple to use. — HammJam Buy this item on AMAZON here

7. Store your plastic bags in a neat and elegant way with this organizer and dispenser. The adjustable drawstring closure makes using the item pretty convenient. The seller offers a great variety of colors and designs, so that you could choose the one that suits your interior best. The organizer is made from high-quality and durable material that is soft to touch and breathable.

3,600+ ratings

4.7 out of 5 stars Promising review: I love this bag dispenser! It’s colorful and heavy duty and holds a whole lot of grocery bags. The drawstring is a little bit stiff, but that’s only because the bag is brand new, and it will soften up over time I’m sure. I’m very happy with this item. — Theresa Dufore Long Buy this item on AMAZON here

8. This heat-resistant meat and potato masher will simplify cooking for you. Its angled blades scrape the sides of bowls and pots while you are mixing and mashing the foods. The masher is dishwasher-safe, which makes cleaning quick and easy. Apart from meat and potato, this tool can be used to soften other foods, including pumpkin, turnips, parsnips, carrots, apples, bananas, and more.

51,900+ ratings

4.7 out of 5 stars Promising review: I love this thing. It works soooo good. I love how it gets my ground meat perfectly broken up into little bits. It has held up well with constant use and has had no heat damage.

It’s one of my favorite little kitchen gadgets. Just buy it. — Jessica Goudreau Buy this item on AMAZON here

9. Releasing ice cubes from these ice cube trays is super easy. The package includes 4 trays and there are various colors available. The spill-resistant removable lid guarantees mess-free usage. Made from durable materials, these trays can withstand long-term low-temperature storage without breaking. Make your favorite drinks even tastier with perfectly shaped ice cubes!

40,600+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: These trays are smaller than your average sized ice trays. That came as a surprise to me. However, they are very durable, and the ice pops out of them quickly and smoothly. The larger ice trays that are hard plastic tended to break pretty easily.

I don’t believe that will happen with these. The lids allow you to stack them easily. Overall, I am pleased with the product. — Daniel Boettcher Buy this item on AMAZON here

10. Upgrade your baking routine with this dough whisk. The item is designed with a four looped head to provide double mixing effect, which results in efficient mixing of dough, making baking more convenient and time-saving. The cord and the handle are reinforced and form a one-piece design for easy cleaning.

4,400+ ratings

4.8 out of 5 stars Promising review: I was genuinely surprised at how easy making dough was with this. Previously I did it by hand, then I tried a dough mixer, then on a lark I bought this tool. It absolutely gets the job done fast with no need for an additional appliance. — Rick Buy this item on AMAZON here

11. These reusable baking cups in bright colors will turn baking into fun. Thanks to their flexible and non-stick design, you can easily remove your muffins from the cups without damaging their appearance. No greasing or cooking spray is needed, which is the cherry on top. The package includes 12 baking cups. The items are oven-safe up to 428 °F, dishwasher-safe and freezer-safe.

72,500+ ratings

4.7 out of 5 stars Promising review: These are perfect. They are fun and colorful, and despite feeling thin, they are very durable and hold up to oven temperatures no problem. I didn’t have to adjust baking times, or grease the cups.

My muffins came out really easily with minimal residue. It’s a little tedious to clean because the crumbs get caught in the grooves, but it’s not a huge deal. I just flipped them inside out, and scrubbed with hot water and soap. I would definitely recommend these for any baker! — Paula Buy this item on AMAZON here

Level up your beauty routine in 2024 with the incredible products from Amazon that we share in this selection. Pamper your stressed skin and hair with spa-worthy treatment, and radiate beauty and confidence wherever you go!