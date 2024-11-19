11 Mysterious Things People Found But Internet Came to Rescue

Have you ever stumbled upon something so strange you couldn’t explain it? You’re not alone. From bizarre objects to puzzling phenomena, people have turned to the internet for answers—and the results are mind-blowing. Dive into this list of 11 odd discoveries and the fascinating explanations that solved their mysteries. You won’t believe what some of them turned out to be.

1. “What is this thing? The inside opens up to empty space disconnected from the desk below.”

It’s a bed/lap desk. There’s supposed to be a metal bar underneath that slots into the wooden tray, so you can prop it up at different angles for reading and stuff. crunchsmash / Reddit

2. “What is the purpose of this little door in the door?”

It’s called a ’speakeasy’ and it’s for talking to someone without having to open the door. 3rdCoastTxn / Reddit

3. “Found a small black (plastic?) bar wired directly into my outlet.”

Perhaps the previous tenants got bugged by the feds or local police? Or the landlord has it bugged. Definitely a bug. Plug it back in and start saying stuff like “I just lost my job not going to make rent!” and “I hope they don’t find the bodies buried in the back garden!” and see who shows up. Bengineering3D / Reddit

4. “Solid glass rod with rounded ends found in the woods. What the heck is this?”

Rolling pin? I’ve seen some at the Dollar General that are plastic and clear with colored bands on each end. NegaJared /Reddit

5. “My friend works in a hospital and found this dummy infant in her office. What is this thing?”

Infant lumbar puncture training model. Awoxyu / Reddit

6. “What is this thing bolted near the door of our garbage disposal area in Germany? It’s a bit bigger than my fist. It’s not a lock.”

It’s called a Schlüsselrohr. The dumpsters are probably locked to prevent dumpster diving and this contains the key. ruby_saves_the_day / Reddit

7. “Some sort of cylindrical metal clamp purchased at a thrift store for $0.25.”

It’s an ice cream Dipper, you clamp on the cone and dip the ice cream in chocolate. bungocheese / Reddit

8. “What is this box with arrows on it? Found after an event in our facility, it has no power, no plugs, just these arrows on the top of it.”

This is a cigar humidifier. You either put it in water or put moisturizer onto the arrows to fill it up, then place it in your cigar storage box to keep it humidified. excalibur_301 / Reddit

9. “A friend dug this out. Looks like a mortar mine, but is too small?”

Sub-caliber mortar round, typically used for training purposes — but be careful.

SwimBig3870 / Reddit

10. “My girlfriend brought it when we moved in. What is this?”

It’s an abs exerciser. jackrats / Reddit

11. “Two men carrying shoulder-mounted devices which are grey, have 4 black circles and a black square panel. Each person has the device strapped around their waist. They appear to be some sort of scanning or detection equipment. What are they?”

I think they’re iWalkers/AdWalkers from this company ( https://gomodigital.co.uk/iwalker ), which does operate in Wales. Even the black clothing seems to be part of their standard look. KittyCoal / Reddit