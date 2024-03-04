11 Runway Outfits That Look Completely Different on Models and Celebrities

13 hours ago

In the world of fashion, the runway serves as a canvas for designers to showcase their latest creations, meticulously crafted with a vision in mind. Yet, when these avant-garde ensembles transition from the catwalk to the real world, they undergo a fascinating metamorphosis in the hands of celebrities.

1. Zendaya wearing Loewe

Rick Gold/Capital Pictures/East News, CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/East News

2. Natasha Lyonne wearing Schiaparelli

Pixelformula/SIPA/SIPA/East News, Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

3. Nelly Furtado wearing Peter Dundas

© mayajama / Instagram, Hubert Boesl/DPA/East News

4. Zendaya wearing Alaïa

5. Margot Robbie wearing Balmain

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News, Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection/East News

6. Kylie Jenner wearing Ralph & Russo

Pixelformula/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News, EAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/East News

7. Zendaya wearing Rick Owens

Zeppelin Photo/East News, Invision/Invision/East News

8. Heidi Klum wearing Zuhait Murad

x / Avalon/Photoshot/East News, © Abaca Press / Alamy Stock Photo

9. Hailey Bieber wearing Saint Laurent

Ik Aldama/DPA/East News, Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

10. Megan Fox wearing LaQuan Smith

www.fashionpps.com / Avalon/Photoshot/East News, GilbertFlores@Broadimage/Broad Image/East News

11. Catherine Zeta-Jones wearing Elie Saab

Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Abaca/East News, Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

Each personality brings a unique twist to the same outfit, infusing it with their personal style and charisma. From subtle alterations to bold statement pieces, celebrities have the power to transform runway looks into expressions of their individuality.

