11 Runway Outfits That Look Completely Different on Models and Celebrities

In the world of fashion, the runway serves as a canvas for designers to showcase their latest creations, meticulously crafted with a vision in mind. Yet, when these avant-garde ensembles transition from the catwalk to the real world, they undergo a fascinating metamorphosis in the hands of celebrities.
1. Zendaya wearing Loewe
2. Natasha Lyonne wearing Schiaparelli
Each personality brings a unique twist to the same outfit, infusing it with their personal style and charisma. From subtle alterations to bold statement pieces, celebrities have the power to transform runway looks into expressions of their individuality.
