11 Small Interior Details That Can Secretly Make It Look Cheap

Renovation is no simple task. When the extensive foundational work is behind you, it may seem like there’s just a little left to do. However, to create a stylish and luxurious-looking interior, you need not only money but also attention to detail.

Often, even after an expensive renovation and purchasing quality furniture, something still feels off, and the setting appears incomplete. We turned to professional designers and architects to find out what small details can subtly undermine the interior and how to fix it.