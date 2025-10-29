11 Stories Prove It Takes a Real Superpower to Handle Rude Customers

Curiosities
19 hours ago
11 Stories Prove It Takes a Real Superpower to Handle Rude Customers

Every customer service worker knows this: some people don’t just test your patience—they test your soul. These stories show what it’s like to face chaos with grace—and maybe a smirk.

  • Years ago, I was chatting with a customer while making her drink. She apparently had just gotten a promotion, bought herself a new car, and was excited. I congratulated her and asked if she liked her new position, just trying to make small talk.
    What had been a pleasant interaction suddenly took a turn. She started being really condescending while bragging about her higher salary and benefits, etc. I’m just nodding along, throwing in an occasional “wow” or “that’s great,” wondering what I said or did to cause her to change her tone.
    As she takes her drink, she makes one last dig, telling me that I might have what she has one day, once I get a “real job.” I was working just under 40 hours a week and going to university full-time; that comment stung, but I plastered on the Starbucks smile and congratulated her again.
    As she walked out the door towards her shiny new car, a gust of wind lifted one of our umbrellas out of its stand and dragged it across the hood of her car. It left scratches on both front quarter panels and the hood.
    My SSV, who had watched the entire interaction, and I had to duck behind the counter as we could barely contain our laughter. I love justified schadenfreude. © Brightside2733 / Reddit
  • This guy would brag that he was “friends with the CEO” every time we couldn’t give him a discount.
    One day, the actual CEO came in for a surprise visit—and recognized him. As the guy started his usual rant, the CEO said, “I don’t know you.” The silence after that was golden. © Edward / Bright Side
  • A lady complained that her SF vanilla flat white was missing the third espresso shot and SF vanilla (which it wasn’t lol) and was very rude telling me about it, so I remade it for her, and she insisted on taking her first one with her. I do not get paid enough to care, so I said that was fine.
    As she was leaving (and I swear this played out in slow motion), her ankle bent like 90 degrees, and she COMPLETELY ate it and spilled both drinks on herself. I made sure she was okay, of course, and made her a third, but I won’t lie and say that it felt like it was the Starbucks Siren herself who smote that woman down. © matchawaffles / Reddit
  • During morning rush, when our store was packed, this guy decided to wave over the bar to get my attention and demand that he get his drink now, as he was late for work. Of course, ignoring the over 20 drinks lined up on the bar waiting to be made.
    So I decided to go into full customer service mode and announce to the packed café, “Excuse me, this gentleman says he is late for work and would like his drink made first. As you are all also waiting for your drinks, I just wanted to ask if it’s okay if he gets his drink pushed in front of yours.”
    The guy immediately realizes all eyes are on him, and he backs into the café. My shift said he couldn’t write me up because I was making the moment right for this guy and everyone else that morning. © Cunova / Reddit
  • A mom screamed at me because her kid didn’t win a free balloon from our store’s giveaway.
    I calmly handed one to the kid and said, “Here you go, little guy.” She grabbed it from him and threw it at me, shouting that they won’t accept my handouts.
    While security was escorting her out, her son came up to me and said, “I wish I could stay here instead.” I felt so sorry for him. © Stephen / Bright Side
  • I worked at an “Italian” chain restaurant years ago. I had a four-top, standard family: mom, dad, two kids. Mom and the kids were unremarkable and very normal, but the dad...
    He ordered the portobello ravioli. It’s very clearly described on the menu—a mushroom-stuffed ravioli. He got it and sent it back because “I thought portobello was a type of cheese.” OK, sure. Whatever.
    He orders the seafood Alfredo. Sends it back because there were shrimp in it. My manager told him he could order one more dish, but it would not be comped whether he ate it or not. He ordered the portobello ravioli again.
    I double-checked. I looked at his wife (who I definitely remember looking like she was going to leave him there). I reiterated that it was MUSHROOM ravioli. He said he was sure.
    He tried to send it back again. “I thought portobello was a kind of cheese!” Sir, we did this once already. I told you it was a mushroom.
    He tried to argue with me that I didn’t tell him. His wife and kids start yelling that he doesn’t listen to anything anyone says, that I absolutely told him it was a mushroom, and that he was embarrassing. © KimchiAndMayo / Reddit
  • A woman ordered 200 cupcakes for her wedding and demanded a full refund because the frosting wasn’t “white enough.” When the manager checked the batch, it turned out she’d approved the color herself two days before. She still threatened to sue. Her fiancé came to pick up the cupcakes later, apologized, and tipped us $100. © Tiffany / Bright Side
  • Lady calls at 7:30 to ask when we’re closing. I say 8. She says she’s coming to do a return. She’ll be here at 7:58, can we stay open for her to do a quick return?
    No. We close at 8, we lock the doors earlier if nobody is in the store. She said she’d be there before 8. If you say so, ma’am.
    At 7:59, I locked the doors. Set up the closing email, turned off the music/lights. As I’m heading back to sign out, I spy her. It is now 8:10.
    She sees the locked store, the lights off, and just turns around with her box in hand. But not before giving me the dirtiest look. It was a great time. © youngfierywoman / Reddit
  • I run a small clothing store and always include a tiny gift with every order. Yesterday, a customer texted: “There’s a pair of socks I didn’t order in my package.” I said it was a gift.
    But instead of being happy, she shocked me with her reply: “I don’t want them. Can you just give me the money instead?”
    I stared at my phone. She expected me to give her the value of the socks in cash. I honestly couldn’t believe it. I just replied that the gift is not refundable and left it at that. © Tammy / Bright Side
  • I used to work in a store that had a “seniors day” where anyone over 55 got 10% off. We didn’t have to check IDs or anything. If I had anyone who was rude and obviously under 55, I would end the transaction with “and because it’s seniors day, you get 10% off!” And watch them cringe. © Kelzorrr / Reddit
  • Lady gives me a crumpled paper and says, “This coupon says I get one free pizza.” It was handwritten on notebook paper, in blue ink, and signed “management.” I asked, “Which management?” She said, “The one that likes me.” © Gabriel / Bright Side

Handled a rude customer like a pro? Or maybe witnessed instant karma in action? Tell us your story—the internet’s ready to cheer you on!

You’ve seen what happens when patience meets chaos—now get ready for the moments when curiosity meets surprise. These 10 stories show how everyday life can flip into a real plot twist when least expected: 10 People Who Realized They’ve Been Constantly Lied To.

Preview photo credit Stephen / Bright Side

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads