12 Quick and Easy Pedicure Trends to Try Now

Looking to upgrade your pedicure game this year? We’ve got you covered with 12 trendy and easy-to-do pedicure designs that will keep your feet looking stylish and polished. Whether you prefer minimalist chic or bold statement nails, these ideas are perfect for every occasion—and simple enough to recreate at home or at your favorite salon!

Midnight blue and water blue

With inspiration from nail trendsetters, cool-toned shades like sapphire and navy blue are set to dominate as winter favorites. Rich, moody blue pedicures exude a fresh, youthful energy. Navy pairs beautifully with denim for a truly eye-catching style.

For an extra touch, you can easily enhance a simple pedicure design by adding nail stickers or decals to make it uniquely yours.

Iridescent finishes and chrome

To get a sense of 2025’s trending pedicure shades, experts point to the continued popularity of iridescent and chrome finishes. These versatile styles can create bold, mirror-like effects for those looking to make a statement or softer, more delicate designs perfect for bridal looks, adding a celestial and enchanting touch to any pedicure.

Metallic silver

Elevate your look with silver polish, a seasonal pedicure favorite that brings just the right amount of festive sparkle. This shimmering shade offers a sophisticated and subtle shine, making it perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your style without being too overpowering.

Blackberry

Striking a balance between black and purple, dark berry tones are set to take center stage this winter. This rich, deep black-red hue exudes sophistication and warmth, making it a standout choice for the season.

Coffee and chocolate colors

Espresso nails, the deepest and most luxurious shade of chocolate polish, are a perfect pick for the snow-filled season. These warm, cozy tones exude richness and elegance, making them a seasonal favorite for a polished winter look.

Natural perfection

Healthy-looking nails are always in style, and the sheer pedicure is poised to take center stage in 2025. Inspired by the trending BB cream manicure, this look uses barely-there polishes to create a soft, natural veil of color. It subtly blurs imperfections, leaving nails polished and effortlessly refined. Unlike the more intricate French manicure, this trend is easy to achieve and requires minimal time and effort, making it a go-to for those who love a chic, low-maintenance look.

Black nails

Black remains a classic choice. Its timeless elegance and versatility make it a go-to shade, effortlessly complementing any outfit and adding a touch of chic sophistication to your look.