12 Facts That Prove Artistic Swimming Is One of the Toughest Sports

Preparing for a competition can be costly. On average, each swimmer goes through a bottle of sunscreen per week and replaces their swimsuit once a month. However, their makeup routine isn’t just about appearance.

Over the course of their careers, artistic swimmers use around ten lipsticks—not for vanity, but to ensure their features remain visible from a distance. Similar to makeup used in television production, it may seem bold up close but appears natural when viewed from afar.