Secrets to Eating 12 Popular Foods Without Gaining Weight

There are foods that have such a bad reputation that as soon as you see them you think, “Ugh, this is going straight to my hips.” But often it’s not about the food, it’s about how you prepare it, what you eat with it, and how much you eat.

That’s why in this list you’ll find products that seem to be the enemy of every diet, but can be part of a balanced diet without sacrificing taste or pleasure. Are you ready to reconcile with some unjustly maligned classics? Read on!