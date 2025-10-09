12 Historical Figures Who Looked Very Much Differently Than Shown in Movies

9 hours ago
Many of us, while watching movies or looking at the portraits of famous historical figures, don’t even realize how much their real appearance can differ from their cinematic or artistic representations. In the modern era, artificial intelligence allows us to see the true face of these great people, giving us the opportunity to view them from a new, more accurate perspective.

Genghis Khan

This is what Genghis Khan actually looked like.

AI-generated image

Nefertiti

And this is what the famous queen actually looked like.

AI-generated image

Julius Caesar

This is what the emperor looked like in the distant past.

AI-generated image

Cleopatra

This is what Cleopatra actually looked like.

AI-generated image

Michelangelo

This is what the famous artist really looked like, according to AI.

AI-generated image

Joan of Arc

This is roughly what Joan of Arc might have looked like in the distant past.

AI-generated image

Shakespeare

Here is how AI saw the famous writer.

AI-generated image

King Solomon

And this is what the famous king actually looked like.

AI-generated image

Xerxes I

This is what Xerxes I really looked like.

AI-generated image

Napoleon

And this is what the French emperor actually looked like.

AI-generated image

Simonetta Vespucci

This is what Sandro Botticelli’s muse actually looked like.

AI-generated image

Isabella of Castile

This is what the queen looked like according to AI.

AI-generated image

And here are more historical figures who looked so much differently in real life.

