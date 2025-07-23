What 17 Historical Figures Who We Know Only by Paintings or Movies Looked Like
When we imagine historical figures, we think of either glossy ceremonial portraits and majestic monuments in palaces and museums, or the director’s vision conveyed through actors with impeccable makeup and not always authentic costumes. But the reality, as usual, is much more interesting. We used all available historical descriptions to show you what famous historical figures of the past really looked like — without artistic embellishments or idealization.
The article uses images generated by artificial intelligence.
Margaret of Valois
And this is what Queen Margot looks like according to AI.
Joan of Arc
And this is an AI-generated image of the Maid of Orleans, which was made in accordance with historians’ descriptions.
Jeanne Antoinette Poisson, Marquise de Pompadour
And this is how, according to the descriptions of contemporaries, the Marquise was generated by artificial intelligence.
Anne Boleyn
AI generated the portrait of the inspiration for “Greensleeves” like this.
William Shakespeare
And this is what the Bard of Avon looked like according to historians and artificial intelligence.
Vincent van Gogh
This is how the artist saw himself, and below is how the artificial intelligence saw him.
Mary Shelley
Judging by the descriptions of contemporaries, the portrait above quite accurately conveyed the young writer’s appearance.
Jane Austen
And this is how the writer’s looks were generated by artificial intelligence.
Elizabeth Tudor
And this is what Elizabeth I looked like in her youth, according to historians.
Maria Stuart
And this is how the Scottish Queen’s looks were generated by artificial intelligence.
Armand Jean du Plessis, Cardinal Richelieu
This is what, according to AI, the famous cardinal looked like.
Gaius Julius Caesar
Historians believe that the appearance of the Roman patrician was like that.
Wu Zetian
And this is what China’s only empress actually looked like.
Date Masamune
And this is how the famous samurai’s appearance was generated by artificial intelligence.
Cesare Borgia
And this is how the famous Borgia was described by historians and generated by AI.
Leonardo da Vinci
Here’s what the AI thinks the great genius actually looked like in his youth.
Francis Drake
And this is how the famous navigator’s appearance was generated by artificial intelligence.
