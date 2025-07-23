What 17 Historical Figures Who We Know Only by Paintings or Movies Looked Like

When we imagine historical figures, we think of either glossy ceremonial portraits and majestic monuments in palaces and museums, or the director’s vision conveyed through actors with impeccable makeup and not always authentic costumes. But the reality, as usual, is much more interesting. We used all available historical descriptions to show you what famous historical figures of the past really looked like — without artistic embellishments or idealization.

The article uses images generated by artificial intelligence.

Margaret of Valois

And this is what Queen Margot looks like according to AI.

AI-generated image

Joan of Arc

And this is an AI-generated image of the Maid of Orleans, which was made in accordance with historians’ descriptions.

AI-generated image

Jeanne Antoinette Poisson, Marquise de Pompadour

And this is how, according to the descriptions of contemporaries, the Marquise was generated by artificial intelligence.

AI-generated image

Anne Boleyn

AI generated the portrait of the inspiration for “Greensleeves” like this.

AI-generated image

William Shakespeare

And this is what the Bard of Avon looked like according to historians and artificial intelligence.

AI-generated image

Vincent van Gogh

This is how the artist saw himself, and below is how the artificial intelligence saw him.

AI-generated image

Mary Shelley

Judging by the descriptions of contemporaries, the portrait above quite accurately conveyed the young writer’s appearance.

AI-generated image

Jane Austen

And this is how the writer’s looks were generated by artificial intelligence.

AI-generated image

Elizabeth Tudor

And this is what Elizabeth I looked like in her youth, according to historians.

AI-generated image

Maria Stuart

And this is how the Scottish Queen’s looks were generated by artificial intelligence.

AI-generated image

Armand Jean du Plessis, Cardinal Richelieu

This is what, according to AI, the famous cardinal looked like.

AI-generated image

Gaius Julius Caesar

Historians believe that the appearance of the Roman patrician was like that.

AI-generated image

Wu Zetian

And this is what China’s only empress actually looked like.

AI-generated image

Date Masamune

And this is how the famous samurai’s appearance was generated by artificial intelligence.

AI-generated image

Cesare Borgia

And this is how the famous Borgia was described by historians and generated by AI.

AI-generated image

Leonardo da Vinci

Here’s what the AI thinks the great genius actually looked like in his youth.

AI-generated image

Francis Drake

And this is how the famous navigator’s appearance was generated by artificial intelligence.

AI-generated image

