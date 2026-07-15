12 Manicure Ideas That Scream Summer Vacation 2026, According to Nail Techs

The best summer vacation manicure ideas for 2026 aren’t about choosing between minimal and bold; they are about picking finishes that look good in real vacation light. From glossy, clean nails to shimmer, jelly, French, and cat-eye effects, these summer vacation nails offer easy vacation manicure ideas for anyone planning pool days, beach dinners, or weekend travel. Which of these summer nails 2026 looks would you choose first for your next trip: a clean glossy manicure, a bold beach shade, or a light-catching shimmer finish?

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