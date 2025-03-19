12 Incredible Photos That Show Just How Beautiful Our Parents Really Were

Back in the day, these parents set the standard for cool. From classic denim to effortless swagger, they prove that some things never go out of fashion. No matter the decade, their confidence, charm, and timeless style continued to turn heads.

1. “My mom got dressed up and had her cousin/roommate take this photo before her first date with my dad (1981).”

2. “My dad in the Caribbean with his parrot, 1989.”

3. “My dad and two of his siblings. Early 80s.”

4. “The best dad a kid could ever ask for. Watching Star Wars with my dad in 1990.”

5. “My mom and dad in 1989.”

6. “My dad in 1972.”

7. “My dad in a 1987 magazine ad.”

8. “A glorious family photo of my parents and me from around 1974. I wish you still had those pants in an adult size.”

9. “My mom circa 1970 in what is referred to in my family as the ’scandalous gold outfit’.”

10. “Family photo, 1991.”

11. “My father, early 1980s. He was 6’9” tall, he apparently was way cooler than I realized."

12. “My father in the 80’s living his best rock star life. He was Whitney Houston’s guitar player from ’86 — ’90.”