12 Stories That Can Make Even Those With the Strongest of Stomachs Say Eww

Curiosities
19 hours ago

At some point in your life, you've likely commented "gross!" on something or someone. It could've been at someone who farted or an unsavory meal.

The people in the article take it to a whole other level. They've seen and gone through some deeply disgusting moments. Read on and prepare your stomachs.

  • I once took a nice, healthy bite of blueberry coffee cake. It turned out to be regular coffee cake covered in mold. I couldn’t get the smell and taste out of my sinuses for hours. © Youre_ARealJ*** / Reddit
  • It was dark, I was hungry and sleepy, so I shoved a piece of bread in my mouth, so I could go back to sleep. It didn’t taste different. The next morning, I opened the pack, and all the pieces were fully molded. Surprisingly, nothing happened; my stomach didn’t hurt. © HedgehogLuna / Reddit
  • My brother’s girlfriend came to meet us for the first time. She was gorgeous, but after a while, we noticed a foul smell coming from her. We stayed silent and didn’t say a word, but the smell got worse. After she left, I went to the guest bathroom and was petrified to find, hidden in the trash, meters and meters of toilet paper soaked in what looked like beef stew.
    I was confused and asked my brother about it. He turned pale and explained to me that they had beef stew at a restaurant earlier that day before visiting us, but he didn’t have any further idea how or why it got into her purse.
  • I saw two people sitting directly across from each other on a train. One person was asleep. The person sneezed, and snot/phlegm landed on the sleeping passenger. When that person woke up, they mistook it for food and sucked it off their shirt. © bornadecadetoolate / Reddit
  • I was in a restaurant with my mom while waiting for her car to be repaired nearby. We ordered a coffee and sat down. While we were sitting there, a strange boy was staring at us from the corner of the room as he ate his burger. He spat out the mushed-up burger, poured some salt on it, and started eating the mush with his hands. I started gagging and retching and had to leave immediately. © FordstopS / Reddit
  • I saw a guy in a Walmart men’s bathroom eating a rotisserie chicken off the baby changing station. We made eye contact, exchanged weird expressions, and I just decided to leave.
    I thought about that for many days, and I felt sick every time. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My mom got me this truffle Easter bunny. It was only about a month after I got it. The outside shell was perfectly fine, so when I sat down and took a bite, I was immediately hit with this extremely weird, almost sour fruit flavor, and I thought, “Something’s not right.” I peeled the outer shell off, and to my horror, it was completely covered in a white/yellow fungus. © bumblebubee / Reddit
  • A couple of weeks ago, I was happily munching on some raspberries while watching a movie in a darkened room, and something tasted off. So, I turned on the light, and to my horror, I discovered I was eating maggots. © brickbaterang / Reddit
  • While working at Florida’s great theme parks, I witnessed a couple cleaning their baby in the drinking fountain, which are typically located right outside of the restrooms. I immediately called the custodians, and to this day, I refuse to drink from any drinking fountain. © So_I_Wont_Get_Fined_ / Reddit
  • I got a box of raisins out of the cupboard when I was a kid and grabbed a few handfuls as a midnight snack. The next morning, when the lights were on, I went to put the box back, and was mortified to find it was full of ants. I'm not 100% sure if they got there before or after I ate the raisins, but it's still pretty gross to think about. © SFiceti / Reddit
  • As a kid (10 or 11), I had leftover Chinese noodles. Knowing nothing about food safety, I put them in the turned-off oven for later, similar to what I had seen my family do with uneaten pizza. Well, I forgot about it for about 3 days. After finding it, I figured it should still be good, right?
    It was the slimiest, most foul thing I have ever tried to this day. I didn’t even think to smell it before trying. © zeecapteinaliz / Reddit
  • My grandma had this huge plant in her backyard, and we used to cut aloe to extract the gel. It was a hot day, and I was sweating. I didn’t have a better idea than using my hand to swipe the sweat off my face, and suddenly, a bitter taste invaded my mouth. I didn’t even touch my lips, and that taste spread through my mouth.
    I washed my teeth... Nothing... Mouthwash... Nothing... drank water, soda... Nothing... I even ate like 250gm of sugar and nothing! That flavor is still the grossest thing I’ve ever tasted, and that was like 25 years ago. © DemostenesWiggin/ Reddit

Besides gross situations, you've likely heard of a ton of cringeworthy ones. The handpicked stories in this article are guaranteed to make you squirm.

Preview photo credit SFiceti / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads