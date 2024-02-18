12 Stories That Would Be Less Creepy If They Weren’t Real

Stories in this article are real-life events shared by people online. They prove that some of the scariest moments are simply those that defy logic. These strange occurrences leave us feeling unsettled, with a sense of mystery lingering long after they happen.

Experiencing fear can be quite thrilling, which is why many people enjoy watching horror movies. If you’re craving more of that spine-tingling sensation, you’re in luck! This article is packed with eerie stories that will give you plenty of thrills.