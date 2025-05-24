I Excluded My DIL’s Kids From Our Family Trip—So She Turned It Into a Nightmare
Planning a getaway with the whole family is already tricky, but throw kids into the mix, and it gets even more complicated. One woman decided not to include her daughter-in-law’s children from a past relationship in the travel plans, and that choice ended up stirring more drama than she ever expected.
A sudden disagreement within the family completely derailed her plans.
I planned a simple, special trip. Just me, my son, my DIL, and their son. I wanted a peaceful weekend, just a little bonding. When I told my DIL not to bring her three kids on the family trip, she was furious.
“Just bring my grandson. I’m paying for this trip anyway,” I said. My DIL went quiet. The first day went great. But when I got back to the hotel, I opened the door and froze.
She and my son were alone there. “Where’s my grandson?” I asked them. I was shocked when my DIL smirked and said, “He’s staying in another room. With you. This one’s too small for all of us. Don’t worry, I paid for it.”
Turns out, she took the suite I originally booked and moved me to a smaller room. She’d convinced the hotel staff to make the switch when we checked in. She acted like it was generous, “I covered the cost. You get quality time with your grandson. Everyone wins.”
I opened my room door and found my grandson watching cartoons, already in his pajamas. The room was half the size of the one I’d originally booked.
My grandson and I made the best of it. We explored, shared ice cream, and made great memories. But I couldn’t shake the feeling of being pushed aside.
When I brought it up to my son, he just sighed and said, “You know how she gets. It’s easier to let her have her way.” For my grandson’s sake, I didn’t bring it up again during the trip. I didn’t want to ruin his time. But when I got home, I couldn’t stop thinking about it.
Was I too controlling for wanting a quiet family trip?
We really appreciate you being honest about what happened. It’s clear that this disagreement around the family trip hit you hard, and we’d love to offer some helpful ideas on how to move forward. Taking small steps toward clear communication and setting healthy boundaries can really make a difference.
- Consider writing your feelings down before addressing them. Sometimes writing things out before speaking them aloud can help you understand what you’re really feeling. This kind of clarity can help you speak with calm, grounded confidence, rather than emotion clouded by frustration.
- Speak to your son privately and honestly. You’ve been gracious and kept things calm for your grandson’s sake, which shows real emotional strength. But now that the trip is over, you deserve a one-on-one talk with your son. Emphasize how much the trip meant to you and how blindsiding it felt to be quietly removed from your own plans.
- Decide what kind of trips you’re willing to plan in the future. This may be the moment to rethink how you approach future family trips. Instead of planning and paying for a full experience, consider choosing simpler outings where you have more control. You can still create special memories with your grandson without putting yourself in a situation where someone might try to rewrite the rules.
- Keep showing up for your grandson. It’s clear how much your grandson loves being with you, and that bond is worth protecting. Don’t let the tension with his parents interfere with the joyful space you’ve created with him. This consistency not only brings you joy but also reminds your son and DIL that your role in his life matters deeply.
