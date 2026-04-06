12 Pedicure Trends Nail Experts Say Are Dominating Salons in 2026

Burgundy and blush is the unexpected colourmaxxing pairing that beauty editors are already calling one of the sleeper hits of summer 2026. At first glance, the combination feels more autumn than summer — but that’s precisely what makes it so fresh and surprising against sun-kissed skin.

The deep, wine-rich intensity of burgundy contrasts beautifully with the soft, barely-there femininity of blush pink, creating a pairing that feels luxurious, grown-up, and quietly ahead of the curve. Wear it with neutral sandals and gold jewellery for a look that’s effortlessly elevated from morning to evening.