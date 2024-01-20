13 Best New Streaming Movies to Watch Right Now

From gripping crime dramas to mind-bending sci-fi and heartwarming family tales, we’ve curated 13 best new streaming movies for you. Whether you’re craving intense action, dark humor, or a poignant exploration of human relationships, these films have it all. So, grab your favorite snacks, find a cozy spot, and immerse yourself in the magic of these cinematic gems that are just a streaming click away!

1. Killers of the Flower Moon

If you’re into gripping crime dramas, Killers of the Flower Moon is a must-watch. Directed by Martin Scorsese, this film unfolds the shocking true story of the Osage Indian murders in the 1920s. The plot delves into a sinister conspiracy involving murders, deceit, and a chilling quest for wealth. As the Osage people are mysteriously killed one by one, the birth of the FBI emerges as it investigates the heinous crimes. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, the movie skillfully combines history, crime, and drama, offering a riveting narrative that explores the complexities of power, greed, and justice. For those curious about the historical accuracy, the film has sparked debates on how faithfully it portrays the events. While it captures the essence of the Osage murders, some details have been tweaked for dramatic effect. Nevertheless, it provides a thought-provoking and visually stunning experience. If you’re keen to uncover a dark chapter in American history with stellar performances, Killers of the Flower Moon is a must-watch. You can catch this masterpiece on major streaming platforms like Apple TV+ and Netflix.

2. Foe

Foe takes sci-fi to a whole new level. Starring Paul Mescal, the movie introduces a captivating twist ending that has left audiences buzzing. Without giving away too much, the storyline revolves around the unexpected revelations that unfold in the lives of the characters. As the narrative progresses, layers of mystery and intrigue are peeled away, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. The film combines elements of suspense, drama, and psychological thriller, making it a must-watch for those who enjoy movies that challenge the conventional. One interesting aspect of Foe is how it plays with perception and reality. The twist ending has sparked discussions and interpretations, adding an extra layer of depth to the overall viewing experience. Paul Mescal’s performance further elevates the film, showcasing his versatility as an actor.



If you’re in the mood for a cinematic rollercoaster that will keep you guessing until the very end, Foe on Prime Video is the perfect choice.

3. May December

May December is a captivating 2023 American drama film directed by Todd Haynes, featuring a star-studded cast led by Natalie Portman. The storyline follows the character Elizabeth, played by Portman, a popular television actor who ventures to Savannah, Georgia, to research a part in a new film. The film within the film explores a scandalous relationship. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Savannah, May December delves into the complexities of truth, storytelling, and the challenges of fully understanding one another. The narrative takes an intriguing turn, picking up 24 years later as Gracie and Joe, played by Elizabeth Yu and Gabriel Chung, respectively, are now married with twins, Mary and Charlie. The film serves as an exploration of the passage of time and the impact of past choices on the present. One interesting fact is how May December fictionalized the story of Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau, adding layers of depth to the narrative. The film adeptly tackles the blurred lines between reality and fiction, with Natalie Portman’s performance earning acclaim for transforming the movie from a standard true-crime story into a thought-provoking exploration.



If you’re a fan of films that challenge storytelling conventions and feature nuanced character dynamics, May December is available for streaming on Netflix, offering a convenient platform to delve into its many layers.

4. Man on the Run

Man on the Run is a gripping 2023 documentary that dives deep into the notorious 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, a financial controversy that sent shockwaves through Malaysia and beyond. Directed by Cassius Michael Kim, the film unravels the scandal’s intricate web of corruption and tainted glamour. At its center is Jho Low, a mysterious figure who orchestrated the scandal, leading to the loss of billions of dollars and bringing down nations’ financial stability. The documentary deftly weaves together facts and faces, creating a pacey and emotionally charged narrative that exposes the shocking true story of betrayal and conspiracy. One cool fact about Man on the Run is its focus on Jho Low’s disappearance and the attempts to bring him to justice. The film delves into the aftermath of the scandal, shedding light on the efforts to hold those involved accountable. The documentary’s intensity is heightened by its real-life subject matter, offering audiences a front-row seat to one of the most significant financial scandals in recent history. For those eager to uncover the intricacies of a global conspiracy, Man on the Run is available for streaming on Netflix, providing a convenient platform to delve into the high-stakes world of financial intrigue and deception.

5. Priscilla

Don’t talk about the best new streaming movies if we don’t talk about Priscilla. The film revolves around the intricate and often tumultuous romantic relationship between Priscilla and the legendary King of Rock ’n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, played by Jacob Elordi. It is based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir, Elvis and Me: The True Story of the Love Between Priscilla Presley and the King of Rock N’ Roll, offering an intimate portrayal of their love story. The film provides a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and joys of being romantically entwined with one of the most iconic figures in music history. To experience the enchanting tale of Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley, you can purchase Priscilla on-demand through platforms like iTunes and Amazon Prime Video.

6. Mayhem!

Mayhem! is a thrilling action-horror film that centers around a fired lawyer, Derek Cho, played by Steven Yeun, and a desperate client who team up to seek revenge in the midst of a chaotic outbreak. The chaos is caused by the ID-7 “Red Eye” virus, which infects a corporate law office, compelling people to act out their darkest impulses. Derek Cho finds himself framed by a co-worker and wrongfully fired on the very day the virus runs rampant in the office. One interesting twist in Mayhem! is the concept of the Red Eye virus, which, although not lethal, induces people to abandon social norms and act on their most extreme urges. This unleashes a frenetic and visceral journey as Derek Cho battles not only against the virus, but also against those who have wronged him. As for where to catch this wild ride, Mayhem! is available for streaming on platforms like Shudder, Shudder Amazon Channel, and Hoopla. Additionally, it can be rented or purchased on Apple TV and Google Play for those who prefer a more on-demand viewing experience.

7. Dream Scenario

Dream Scenario is a wild and surreal black comedy fantasy film directed by Kristoffer Borgli and produced by Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen. The story revolves around Paul Matthews, played by the enigmatic Nicolas Cage, a hapless family man whose life takes an absurd turn when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. As Paul grapples with the bizarre consequences of his newfound dream-stardom, the film delves into the comedic and fantastical elements that unfold in his chaotic life. Nicolas Cage’s involvement adds a layer of eccentricity to the movie, and fans can expect his signature over-the-top performance to amplify the film’s quirky charm. The unique premise explores the impact of fame and recognition when it comes from an unexpected and ethereal source—other people’s dreams. Dream Scenario is ready to whisk you away into its dreamlike narrative on Paramount+ and Showtime. Additionally, for a more personalized viewing experience, the movie is available for purchase through Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) and various digital online platforms.

8. The Holdovers

The Holdovers is a film set in 1970, directed by Alexander Payne, and it revolves around a cantankerous history teacher at a New England boarding school. The protagonist, played by Paul Giamatti, finds himself reluctantly tasked with chaperoning a group of students who have nowhere else to go during Christmas break. The storyline takes an interesting turn as the teacher, already grumpy and out of his element, has to deal with the dynamics of these students during an unexpected holiday situation. The central plot unfolds at a prestigious all-boys academy, and the film provides a nostalgic glimpse into the challenges and humor that arise during the Christmas break. This indie gem is available on Amazon Prime, providing an intimate exploration of the human psyche.

9. Saltburn

“Spectacular” is the word for Saltburn, a visually stunning film set against the backdrop of a seaside town. Starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, the movie revolves around Oliver, an outsider who, once he enters Saltburn, becomes a keen observer and quick learner. The storyline follows Oliver’s journey from an outsider to someone finding his place on the “inside.” The film promises a mix of watchfulness, cleverness, and obsession as it delves into the dynamics of Oliver’s transformation within the intriguing world of Saltburn. This Amazon MGM Studios production offers an engaging narrative filled with twists and turns, making it a must-watch for those who enjoy character-driven stories with a touch of mystery and drama. To catch the suspenseful and clever tale of Saltburn, you can exclusively stream it on Amazon Prime Video. The film has garnered attention not only for its compelling storyline but also for the stellar performances of the lead actors.

10. Eileen

Delve into the enigmatic world of Eileen, a psychological thriller that keeps you guessing until the very end. With a plot full of twists and turns, this film offers a gripping narrative and stellar performances. The story, based on Ottessa Moshfegh’s best-selling book, follows a young secretary named Eileen who becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counselor at the prison where she works. The narrative dives into the dynamics of this complex relationship, marked by dangerously blurred boundaries. The film delves into the psychological aspects of its characters, portraying Eileen as a somewhat blank slate and her counterpart, Rebecca, even more enigmatic. The attraction between these two characters forms the core of the plot, offering viewers a thought-provoking and psychologically charged cinematic experience. For those eager to catch Eileen, the film is available on various video-on-demand (VOD) platforms, including Google Play and Amazon Prime Video. So, if you’re intrigued by psychological dramas with a touch of mystery and want to explore the blurred boundaries of the relationship portrayed in Eileen hit play on one of these platforms.

11. Lisa Frankenstein

Lisa Frankenstein is a quirky and imaginative animated film that breathes new life into the classic tale. One of the new streaming movies, the film follows the story of Lisa Swallows, a misunderstood teenage goth girl. Lisa accidentally brings to life a handsome corpse from the Victorian era during a lightning storm, setting the stage for a coming-of-rage love story. The narrative unfolds as Lisa navigates the complexities of high school life, dealing with her own misfit existence while developing a crush on the reanimated, hot corpse. With acclaimed writer Diablo Cody, known for Jennifer’s Body, at the helm, the film promises a unique blend of romance, dark humor, and teenage angst. Join the adventure on Netflix, where a colorful reimagining of a literary classic awaits.

12. Good Grief

Good Grief takes you on an emotional rollercoaster with its heartfelt storytelling. This indie drama revolves around Marc, played by Levy, whose world shatters when his husband unexpectedly passes away. Faced with the challenge of processing his grief, Marc embarks on a transformative journey alongside his two best friends. The narrative delves into the complexities of loss, highlighting Marc’s struggle to navigate a shattered reality while finding solace and support in the bonds of friendship. Set against the backdrop of mid-30s uncertainty, the film beautifully captures the essence of deciding how to move forward and redefine one’s life after a profound loss. The film has received positive attention for its sincere portrayal of grief and the human connections that help individuals cope with life-altering events. With a narrative that blends heartache and humor, Good Grief promises a cathartic viewing experience. For those interested in witnessing Dan Levy’s directorial prowess and the emotional depth of the film, it’s available for streaming on Netflix.

13. Napoleon

Wrap up your movie marathon with the epic historical drama Napoleon. This cinematic masterpiece navigates Napoleon’s journey from relative obscurity to his momentous role during the French Revolution. The narrative explores his complex relationships, delving deep into his lifelong love for Josephine. As the French Emperor, portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, grapples with power, ambition, and the intricacies of leadership, the movie takes the audience on a visually stunning and emotionally charged historical odyssey. One interesting aspect is the meticulous attention to detail, capturing the essence of the era with elaborate sets and costumes. The film received acclaim for its portrayal of Napoleon’s life and the historical accuracy intertwined with compelling storytelling. As of now, Napoleon is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.