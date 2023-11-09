13 crazy smart home gadgets you secretly needed

Just take a look around your house and try to think what you might be missing. Now, start scrolling through this article, and you might realize that many of these things weren’t even in your head before seeing them. That’s because we don’t always know what we need until we set our eyes upon it.

1. A shoe dryer and warmer that can also work on slippers, gloves and boots. You just put on them the items you want and let them dry overnight. This way all the bad odors will be neutralized. The machine will not shrink or over-dry your items even if you forget them on it for a longer time.

If you want to warm up something, 30 minutes are usually enough. If something is damp, 8 hours are needed and if something is wet then 12 hours are necessary. The machine itself doesn’t make any noises, since it doesn’t have a motor or any moving parts.

Promising review: My husband works as a foreman for public works and this is a lifesaver for when his boots get soaked from digging trenches, shoveling snow, clearing drains etc. It set up quickly and dried his boats before he had to go back to work. I also used it to dry my sneakers after washing them. Would recommend. @Suzette JBC

2. A unique knife sharpener that offers a 15o and 20o sharpening. The way it does its work is by placing the knife between the two parts and moving the sharpening disk back and forth. The latter disk is made of diamonds and easily restores dull knives back to their sharpest condition.

This tool is very easy to use by anyone and all you need to do is choose your angle and use the magnetic knife holder to secure your blade. Then, roll the sharpening disc back and forth until sharp. This way your knives will be able to cut through anything effortlessly.

Promising review: I have tried MANY different types of sharpers over the years and love sharp knives for cooking prep. This was one of the easiest sharpening tools I’ve ever used. For the first sharpening I sharpened 6 minutes with diamond and 3 minutes per side per knife. So it took a while. I’ll have to say my knives have NEVER been sharper! @James Cockerham

3. A cordless vacuum cleaner that reveals invisible dust thanks to its lighting function. It has 60 minutes of running time and adapts power based on the debris detected. It also displays the power mode, shows maintenance alerts, and the remaining run time. It is ideal for all floor types.

It converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery. The Hair screw tool sucks up long hair and pet hair. Its anti-tangle conical brush bar removes long hair and pet hair from pet beds, car seats, stairs, and more. Its advanced filtration traps 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Promising review: I just personally sanded and refinished my hardwood floors, and did a lot of research on the best vacuums. Do not use a Shark stick or vacuum with a rolling beater bar as it will ruin the finish of your hardwood. The V15 has a soft roller for hardwood floors, and the green laser light illuminates the dust before it’s sucked up into the soft roller. It’s actually amazing how much new dust is really on the hardwood floor after a couple days. The beater bar attachment is great for the new Persian rugs I bought.

Thus, I will use the soft roller on the hardwood and the beater bar roller on the new rugs. I saved my old Shark stick for vacuuming the kitchen, bathrooms, or other dirty surfaces — since I don’t want the V15 to be exposed to anything but dust on the new hardwoods and wool from the new rugs. I also purchased the stand for the V15, and since the charger connects to it, you can just grab the vacuum and go after it’s fully charged. Wonderful product! @wtrks2e

4. A professional French fry cutter that is made of robust stainless steel and does its job fast and efficiently. You can cut potatoes, carrots, cucumbers and many more with it. With a single lever action, you can squeeze through potatoes with ease.

The machine cuts potatoes and other vegetable in 1/2″ pieces. You can add sweet potatoes, zucchinis, eggplants and other fruits and vegetables. In contrary to the professional cutters, this one is much smaller and can easily fit in your home kitchen.

Promising review: The overall unit is sturdy, and I don’t feel like it’s going to just pop apart while pushing down. It’s relatively lightweight, comes with two different blades and corresponding pushers, which is great if you want to make different things (like French fries or zucchini fries).

This makes it incredibly easier than cutting by hand, and more precise. Previously, I was using a mandoline for the slices, then using a slice to gage the width of the sticks for the fries, and it just felt too laborious. This streamlines the entire thing and is safer than the mandoline. (While I am an experienced mandoline user, the SNL horror show always runs through my mind while using it for some reason.)

I think this is a great product. It’s at a reasonable price point for what you get. It’s sturdy, relatively easy to use, and actually fulfills its purpose. I’d definitely recommend it. But, I did have to take it down a star for, in my opinion, needing the second suction cup. @James F

5. A 6 power outlet extender that also feature 2 USB ports. It also has a LED light that you can use at night. You can place it in any indoor or outdoor room and save up a lot of space. There is a touch sensor that lets you choose between 3 different brightness settings.

This extender is best used for smaller devices that are up to 1000W. It is advised to avoid adding bigger devices on it, such as an AC. If you don’t want the LED light, you can simply turn it off completely. The Safety Shutdown Technology uses thermal fuses to power off your system, which protects against fire and other damage.

Promising review: I bought this because of the “smart” night light. The night light works well. The outlet I’m using it in is in my kitchen under a cabinet. Sadly, because of that, the light has to manually be turned off and on. I tried this in my bathroom and the smart light works perfectly. Moving the extender also taught me how to put it in. I thought the extender didn’t really fit my outlets, but it turns out there is a way to “install” it.

Instead of plugging in the top and pushing the bottom to make it flush, it should actually be installed the other way around. Try holding the plug at an angle with the top half towards you, installing the bottom part into the bottom outlet, and you may find this allows the outlet extender to be pushed flush into the outlet and it holds strongly.

When I tried it this way, I didn’t need to screw it in. I currently have just my Echo Show plug (a rather hefty plug) plugged in on the side along with my watch charger. It’s lopsided in terms of weight, but the outlet extender is secure and holding well. @ASMRNightShift

6. Fresh papers that keep fruits and vegetables fresh 2–4 times longer than the usual. Each sheet keeps working for a month or until the distinctive maple-like scent fades completely. They work in and out of the fridge and all you need to do is place one sheets wherever you save your fresh produce.

It could be in a fruit bowl, a container, the crisper drawer, a zip lock bag or a produce carton. These sheets can work wonders no matter the place and are BPA-free, food safe and plastic-free. They are infused with organic botanicals that naturally extends the life of fresh produce.

Promising review: These work as advertised. Simple way to keep produce fresh longer. Change these once a week or sometimes longer depending on need. For once a great product that does as advertised. Be sure to open slightly any items you expect this to work on.

Just a small slit in whatever container the item comes in, and it keeps that item fresh so much longer. Have recommended them to many of my friends who are also using them now. With the cost of so many things these days this item is worth the purchase! @Kindle Customer

7. A desktop vacuum cleaner that sweeps dust and other small debris and dirt. It is cordless and uses 2 AA batteries that will last you about 90 minutes. The 360o rotatable design can help you reach any corner and crevices. You can use it on your desk, laptop and keyboard.

Despite being powered by batteries, the Mini Desk Vacuum still has sufficient suction power. It is quiet enough for you to read or sleep while it cleans. It effortlessly save you from the mess of paper scrap, daily dust, cigarette ash, dog hair or powder on the desk.

Promising review: I ordered this vacuum to use in my kitchen to pick up crumbs before I wipe down the counters so that I just don’t throw them onto the floor. It is a game changer! It sucks up everything so well and quickly. It can hold a lot and I only need to clean it every two or three times.

The instructions were very straight forward — on/off button, push to open battery area (x2 AA not included), and filter area to empty and clean with included brush. It is also very compact, the size of my fist, so it can easily be put in a drawer or put in the corner of your kitchen to grab quickly. I am sure it is fantastic for desks as it is advertised, I just haven’t used it for that purpose yet. @Evin Moore

8. An ultrasonic cool mist humidifier that also features a night light. It has a 1.5 liter water tank and is as quiet as a whisper. It can work continuously for up to 25 hours and will automatically shut off when the water is almost over, or you accidentally remove the water tank.

The 360° mist nozzle helps you balance and regulate the humidity in your home all year long for relief from congestion, coughs, cold-like symptoms, allergies, dry skin, and sinus issues. The humidifier is quite small and can fit next to you in bed or on your kitchen countertop.

Promising review: I’ve been using this unit every night for over 2 years, and I’ve been totally satisfied with its performance. It’s virtually noiseless, and the blue night light is a very nice feature. I liked this unit so much I order a second one for another bedroom.

The only issue I have is cleaning some of the harder to get out sections of the water tank but despite this after 2 years it is still going strong. Customer service is excellent. I recently had a problem with the water tank cap. When I requested a replacement cap they offered to replace the entire new unit. @TBK

9. An electric can opener that does its job with the simple push of a button. It uses 4 AA batteries and will cut cans all the way very efficiently. When you want the opener to stop, you simply push the button once again. It is just a great help for people who aren’t comfortable with using the handheld cutters.

The blade cuts along the side of the lid without touching the food inside. It is perfectly safe for anyone to use, but make sure to purchase some batteries, since they are not included. Also, you don’t risk any injuries or unwanted cuts with this tool.

Promising review: My old trusty manual can opener started to fail me, so I started looking at a replacement and figured why not see what electric options were out there. I came upon this little wonder and decided to give it a try. I was skeptical at first never having used an electronic can opener, but after using it for the first time, I’m kicking myself for not trying this sooner.

Set it on the can, hit the button, and can opening magic happens. No mess, no mishaps of a manual opener losing grip and warping the lid while opening it, they absolutely nailed the engineering on this thing! I plan on gifting others with it, that’s how impressive a device it is. If you’re looking for a reliable and easy to use electric can opener that eliminates any hazards with the lid, look no further! @Amazon Customer

10. Extra strong mouse repellents that keep mice from reproducing in your areas while keeping the air smelling fresh. The packets have a cinnamon and peppermint scent and can be placed in your shed, car, truck, garage and home. They don’t have any chemicals or poisons.

The product is very easy to use, and you simply have to open the resealable bag, place in areas out of wind and air flow and away from bait and leave it there. They contain only essential oils, so it is okay if you smell or touch it.

Promising review: Used last year in semi truck, mouse activity not apparent until effectiveness of product wore off. Seemed to work well for about two months before needing replacement. My husband drives a semi truck for construction, mice were invading the truck over the winter.

Starting fall into winter the truck can sit idle for days to weeks. I bought him Grandpa Gus’s repellent to try, and it worked, he plans to use again this year and has told other drivers about product. Things to note, very strong smell when first placed in truck. This is a confined small space not sure it would have same effect in bigger area. @Sherry D.

11. A drill brush attachment that will power scrub the dirt from any surface in your home. The kit contains 3 medium stiffness nylon power brushes of different sizes that can be attached to any cordless drill. They are great to use all over the bathroom in every surface available and in other areas too.

The nylon bristles will not scratch and can be used on tubs, sinks, baseboards, fiberglass shower enclosures, shower door tracks, and porcelain. The product has a 90-day return window and there will be no questions asked should you want to return it.

Promising review: If you’re tired of working hard, sore muscles and no time for yourself cuz your consistency cleaning. You have to get this! I use this on my shower which has textured tiles and has always been a pain with mold. Above is years of not cleaning my front door, and it only took me 20 min with a power drill and the yellow set.

I am so happy about this product I just bout the black and red set. Not only that but I have injuries on my arm and ankle and this made it much easier to get my tasks done. Thank you for making my life simpler and chores easier, so I can enjoy my life! @Tori Koesterich

12. An ultrasonic cleaner ideal for dentures, aligners, braces and jewelry of all kinds. The high frequency sound waves penetrate into crevices and grooves, covering 360o to net through dirt and effectively remove it. It is very sturdy and durable and corrosion will be prevented.

The bottom of the cleaner is equipped with four anti-slip rubber mats that make it easy to stabilize the device and effectively reduce noise. You just pop your items in there and leave the device to do its work for 5 minutes. Once you connect it to power, the button becomes red, and you just press it to use it, and it will become blue.

Promising review: Both my kids have retainers and if you have a retainer or mouth guard you know exactly how gross they can get fast. I tried cleaning it with toothpaste and a brush. It got rid of the smell, but they didn’t look like they did when we first got them. I tried cleaning them with polident and a brush. This also helped with the smell, but there were always hard to clean areas I couldn’t reach. I finally decided to try this little machine and it’s so easy to use!

Not only is it easy to use but when the machine turns off you can actually see pieces of crud or gunk at the bottom of the machine. That was such a satisfying sight to see! Obviously it will take several more runs in this machine to get more crud off their retainers because this is several years built up in them, but I am very happy with the results so far. I only wish I knew about this product sooner. If you have any type of mouthpiece you use on a regular basis do not hesitate to get this machine. @David Liu

13. A high pressure washer that will clean anything from patios, stairs, chairs and doors. It operates with a cord and features two 0.9 liter detergent tanks that can be simultaneously, so you can clean different things. The pump will automatically shut off if the trigger hasn’t been engaged for a while.

To ensure a fully functioning washer, you need to make sure that all hoses and cleaner connections are properly and securely fastened. The construction of the cleaner is very durable, with stainless steel and solid brass. It also has a garden hose adapter that is very easy to connect.

Promising review: I have a driveway that fits about 4 cars. It took me about 2–3 hours (including the sidewalk) to complete the cleaning. My wife and I took turns, and she espoused it was fun to use and a good workout to boot. With that said, it’s not strenuous with the Sun Joe attachment. It’s more about getting a rhythm and maintaining a flow. You don’t move too quickly, just consistently along. When you release the trigger on the handle, it automatically shuts off the pump until you press it again. This is a nice feature that my previous pressure cleaner unit did not have.

It includes five different spray tips for various needs from high pressure scouring to soaping up a car. The wand is easy to use, and the electric cord has a decent range for small jobs close to the house. Otherwise, an extension cord would need to be used.

It’s so gratifying to watch my driveway turn from black to clean concrete. I just used water, but there are 2 reservoirs for adding cleaning agents to the spray which is controlled by a simple dial. @Kort

If you are tired of your home being messy all the time, then you definitely need to check some additional products out. And maybe some products will help you turn your home into a romantic haven you won’t want to leave.