13 Discoveries That Changed How People Saw Their Partners

I have never once looked through my husband’s phone. I was using his phone to look up a recipe as mine was dead. I jokingly told him I was going to look through his messages. He said, “Okay, I have nothing to hide.” Well, he did have something to hide, he just totally forgot about it...

I found out in his messages that my in-laws are coming up from Florida next week (snowbirds) with a 2021 GMC Acadia that they are going to gift to me! It was supposed to be a surprise. We cannot afford another vehicle without taking out a loan. We are on one income, so this is a huge blessing.

© MindyS1719 / Reddit