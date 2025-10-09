13 Discoveries That Changed How People Saw Their Partners
People don’t necessarily know everything about their partners. Some discoveries may end up shocking them, whether it’s as little as having a minor bee allergy or as big as finding out they dated someone you know (and maybe don’t like).
1.
I have never once looked through my husband’s phone. I was using his phone to look up a recipe as mine was dead. I jokingly told him I was going to look through his messages. He said, “Okay, I have nothing to hide.” Well, he did have something to hide, he just totally forgot about it...
I found out in his messages that my in-laws are coming up from Florida next week (snowbirds) with a 2021 GMC Acadia that they are going to gift to me! It was supposed to be a surprise. We cannot afford another vehicle without taking out a loan. We are on one income, so this is a huge blessing.
© MindyS1719 / Reddit
2.
Was with my husband for 3–4 years, he took a phone call and spoke in fluent Spanish. I had no idea. He hung up, and I was like ??? He said he used to manage a Mexican restaurant, and he learned to communicate with the majority of the staff. It was one of his old employees calling him to catch up. © SandyInStLouis / Reddit
3.
She was looking for a pic of the dogs and said, “Why on earth do you have a picture of my perfume shelf and makeup shelf?” I told her a year ago, when I cleaned her side of the bathroom, she was really emotional and got upset that I put her stuff back in what was apparently a “ridiculous order that made no sense”.
Now, when I clean the bathroom like I did tonight, I take a picture of her shelves so I can take everything off of them and I can wipe down all the dust off each of her perfume and makeup bottles and put them back where they go. She said she loved me, but she also laughed at me quite a bit.
© eg8hardcore / Reddit
4.
I’ve never gone through his phone, I feel like it’s an invasion of privacy. But he had to use my phone for something and didn’t log himself out of his email after... so I went through it for the first time in 5 years. I didn’t find anything. I searched for dating apps, and emails did pop up, but they were account cancellation emails from when we first got together. It was a bit of a jump scare, honestly.
© akneebriateit / Reddit
5.
He found out through an ancestry tracing test that he has an adult daughter from a casual relationship he had when he was 18 years old. She messaged him about the connection, and believe me, it shocked both of us. © okkalang / Reddit
6.
My 6’4 burly lumberjack-looking husband was a competitive figure skater up until he had a big growth spurt in his early teens. His mom said it was too expensive to replace his skates because he was growing too fast, plus his bones and muscles were really achy all the time. He grew a foot and a half in a single year. © prose-before-bros / Reddit
7.
He can’t whistle. I’ve tried and tried to teach him, but unfortunately, he just isn’t capable. Sometimes when we get into a spat, I’ll yell, “Well, at least I can whistle,” and that shuts him right up after a fit of laughter. © d_lady***** / Reddit
8.
Over 45 years together, and she’s watching me do the dishes. I do all the washing at one time and then go back and rinse. She asked me why I did it this way, and I told her I learned it as a dishwasher in college. If her jaw could have unhinged, it would have hit the floor. “You were a dishwasher?”
© momusicman / Reddit
9.
My husband grew up fishing, crabbing, and boating, but often refused to go swimming with us. It finally dawned on me, he is afraid of the water. Like, won’t go near it unless he’s on a boat. I learned that like 5 years into our relationship. © saffronwilderness / Reddit
10.
After 14 years of marriage, I learned he has wavy hair!!! It was never long enough to tell, and he never told me. I made comments wondering where our daughter’s curls/waves come from, and he never said a word!! © ninjamama32 / Reddit
11.
He eats everything with a knife and fork: pizza, hot dogs, sandwiches, hamburgers, even tacos. I don’t know how, but I didn’t notice until married, we only dated for 6 months, and married for 4 years.
© anaisdto / Reddit
12.
The most shocking thing I found out about my husband was that he graduated top of his high school class, took college entrance exams, and came from a family of educators, but never applied to any colleges. Yet, he ended up with a full-ride, college scholarship, which he rejected because he wanted to volunteer at a famous non-profit for a year right out of high school. So this college ended up giving him a deferred full scholarship because they wanted him to enroll at their college that much.
© Peonies99 / Reddit
13.
My husband follows a lot of those model girls on IG, it did bother me slightly, but I always tried to let it go. One day, a girl messaged me on IG saying he was asking for weird pics. I asked her, “What kind of pics?” and she said he wanted pictures of her full trash can. I was so confused. I asked him about it, and he completely denied it. To this day, I’m not sure what those trash pics were about.
After finding out this new piece of information about your partner, you may look at them differently, whether you respect them more or think they’re simply an oddball. That said, everybody’s got secrets, but some are more serious than others, like these family secrets that read like Hollywood tragedies.
