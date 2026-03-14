13 Hobby Crafters Whose Incredible Art Should Hang in a Museum

Curiosities
2 days ago
13 Hobby Crafters Whose Incredible Art Should Hang in a Museum

Some hobby crafters create pieces so striking they look ready for a museum wall. From a lifelike wooden dog to a delicate glass spider and a needle-felted owl, these 15 pieces from 13 different artists prove that a masterpiece often begins as a simple pastime.

1. “I carved a dog out of a single piece of wood.”

2. “I made a spider out of glass. This is my favorite color combination. What do you think?”

3. “Caught mid-wink and turned into leather magic.”

“Wow, this is absolutely incredible. I had no idea you could do something like that out of leather, magic!” © strawspiderflower / Reddit

4. “This hobby is very interesting and can bring a good mood.”

5. “My progress in needle felting.”

6. “It’s been 7 years since I started this craft.”

7. “I was told by a Redditor that it’s sad my maternal instincts were redirected to my cat instead of a real baby. So, I made this painting!”

8. “I’ve found the photos of my first creations and I’d like to show you the difference.”

9. “Each piece cut, ground, foiled, soldered and patina. I have been doing this a little over one year :)”

10. “Picked up a stone in the forest and gave it a new life on my belt”

11. “Tufted grilled cheese wall art.”

12. “In memory of Sunday. A lovely little lady that enjoyed batting plants, sitting on pizza boxes, and rolling onions across the floor ♥️”

13. “My wife got REALLY into beading lately and made a TON of stuff.”

14. “Alien Abduction! 🙀👽🛸🐈”

15. “My MIL assembled this from thrift store jewelry & brooches she’s collected over the years.”

Inspired by these hobby crafters? Creativity doesn’t stop here. Take a look at even more fiber masterpieces in this collection of crochet works that truly look gallery-worthy. You might just find your next dose of crafty inspiration.

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