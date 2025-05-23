13 Photos From Family Archives That Show History at a New Angle

“My grandfather, Al Jr, doesn’t have many nice things to say about his parents. His dad was cold and distant, his mom was always critical about him. When his girlfriend Sandra (my grandmother) got pregnant, they were separated. Sandra gave birth to my mom and gave her up for adoption.

Over 50 years later, my mom found them both. Sandra welcomed us with joy, but Al hid us from his new family for 2 years, being afraid of their judgment. When he finally confessed, his children judged him harshly. Unfortunately, our family drama doesn’t have an entirely happy ending, but as the meme goes... the horrors persist, but so do we.”