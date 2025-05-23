13 Photos From Family Archives That Show History at a New Angle
Sometimes people accidentally stumble upon such photos in their family archives that it’s simply impossible to resist the desire to immediately show them to the whole world. We put together a collection of rare photos that don’t just tell about the past, they make us instantly fall in love with it.
“Photo from Tokyo, 1947”
“My great-grandad had a first wife, and this is what she looked like just before she passed away.”
“My parents in the mid to late 60s. They were together for 51 years until they both passed away in 2019 — one month and one day apart.”
“My great-great-great-great-grandmother turned 100 years old in 1920, and her picture was printed in the newspaper.”
“Great-grandmother in 1948”
- The eyebrows are fire! At first, I thought it was a photo of some movie star! © Devon1970 / Reddit
“People think it’s a fake, but it’s my great-great-grandmother.”
“1940, Granny was idling and took a photo.”
“My grandmother’s wedding in 1968, UK. She ran a home for people with disabilities and invited all her patients to the wedding.”
“My grandmother is 16 here, 1943. If she got a nice hairdo at the hairdresser’s, she went to the photo booth. Every time.”
“1976, me, Granny and the panoramic stroller.”
“Around 1900, my great-grandfather proposed to my great-grandmother. That moment was captured on film.”
“My great-grandparents. The family says they were vain and only thought about what others would think of them.”
“My grandfather, Al Jr, doesn’t have many nice things to say about his parents. His dad was cold and distant, his mom was always critical about him. When his girlfriend Sandra (my grandmother) got pregnant, they were separated. Sandra gave birth to my mom and gave her up for adoption.
Over 50 years later, my mom found them both. Sandra welcomed us with joy, but Al hid us from his new family for 2 years, being afraid of their judgment. When he finally confessed, his children judged him harshly. Unfortunately, our family drama doesn’t have an entirely happy ending, but as the meme goes... the horrors persist, but so do we.”
“1914, Granny is 23 here.”
And here are cool photos that prove the right angle makes a great shot.