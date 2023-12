Each of us probably has a doppelgänger, someone remarkably similar to us. This notion appears reasonable when observing uncanny resemblances between contemporary celebrities and historical figures. Regardless of one’s beliefs in reincarnation, the striking similarities between these stars and their “twins” from the past can be quite astonishing.

1. “My great great grandfather looks just like Matthew McConaughey.”

2. King Philip IV of Spain and Mark Zuckerberg.

3. “My parents’ wedding day, February 1961. I think Dad looks like Matt Damon.”

4. “What Andy Samberg and Daniel Radcliffe would’ve looked like in the 70s (real pic, found in an HS yearbook from 1978).”

5. James Brolin and Christian Bale.

6. English philosopher John Locke and Adrien Brody.

7. Swiss psychiatrist Hermann Rorschach and Brad Pitt.

8. Artist Sir David Wilkie and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley.

9. American writer Rose Wilder Lane and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

10. Brigitte Bardot and Michelle Williams

11. Clark Gable and George Clooney

12. Fred Astaire and Vincent Cassel

13. Marlon Brando and Dave Franco

According to a report, there’s a 1 in 135 chance that someone out there resembles you remarkably. Some celebrities may confirm that these statistics can be true.