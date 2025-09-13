16 Embroidery Masters That Don’t Just Stitch, but Create Miracles With Their Needles
Embroidery becomes pure magic in the hands of true masters. With just a needle and thread, they create breathtaking works that look like stitched miracles. Get ready to meet the artists who turn fabric into wonder.
1. “Polar bear in spring time.”
“This is so beautiful, and I immediately recognized it from that Nat Geo shoot.”
2. “A snowy embroidery project heavily inspired by Narumi Takada.”
“That’s incredible, and I recognized the inspiration immediately! You did a great job and I would totally want to pet it like a fancy dog.”
3. “I started embroidery to process grief — here is a year of healing in French Knots.”
“I’m sorry for your loss. This is an incredible piece of work, and I’m glad you’ve found a craft you enjoy. It’s so helpful to have a hobby which absolutely keeps you in the moment and -obviously- gives your biceps a workout!”
4. “Well, I have finished my new embroidery, now you can admire it.”
“My jaw hit the floor, amazing.”
5. “I embroidered this handsome fella’s portrait.”
“My initial reaction was, ’That’s not embroidery.’ It is, in fact, embroidery. You are exceptional.”
6. “I embroidered a night train in motion.”
“Such an effective use of darkness, really impressive. I think my eyes would fall out with all the dark on dark. Wonderful craftsmanship!”
7. “My first project at age 74. Decided finishing it was more important than perfection.”
8. “I am really proud of this.”
“I don’t know how this ended up in my feed, as I do not sew, but I’m very glad it did. It’s beautiful. Thanks for sharing.”
9. “I embroidered a portrait of the most soulful lab.”
“So realistic! I had to zoom in to see the stitches! You are so talented!”
10. “Floral embroidered denim jacket — one year in the making!”
“This is so realistic and good, I’m getting allergies just looking at it.”
11. “My first embroidery project.”
“This is the sequin of a ***, Bella.”
12. “Paint blobs.”
“These are so awesome. I keep zooming in to look more closely at the red because it looks so 3D. Really beautiful!”
13. “Colored in a cheap hat.”
“That looks 100 times better, good job!”
14. “Still beginner — hopped on the trend of making a sweater with favorite book patches/emblems.”
“That’s a great idea! And you can always add more as you read new books, too!”
15. “I embroidered a portrait of this regal Savannah cat.”
“You literally paint with thread, this is incredible!”
16. “Ten piece chicken wings with fries.”
“I’m mad it’s not a photo! Fabric shouldn’t look so delicious!”
Comments
these all should be photos. i dont know how they're embroidery. amazing!!!!