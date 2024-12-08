14 Men Reveal The Secret Way They Knew Their Partner Was a Keeper

Love means different things to everyone. For some, it creeps up slowly, like the rise of a beautiful dawn. For others, it's like being hit by a meteor, but no less magical. In fact, for many, there is that one moment where realization dawns that the person they are with, is likely their forever partner. These men on Reddit share their sweet stories, and how they figured out that their SO was a keeper. We can't help going “aww” over their love stories.

Imagining their partners as mothers cinched the deal.

It was 4 am, and we were exhausted and half asleep in a bus station. We had been traveling for 18 hours. Suddenly, she gets up and sprints towards a toddler. Startled and confused, I just watched as she interacted with the child and walked it back to its mother. She then sat with them for a while, entertaining the child as the mother rested. Later, I realized this child had wandered away from its sleeping mother and was about to eat something it found on the floor underneath a vending machine.

We were around 19 or 20, and this was the first time I found something “motherly” attractive, at that moment I realized I wanted to marry this woman. 20+ years later, we’re still together and our kids are about to start middle school.

We had a pregnancy scare after only dating for a month or two like we're both close with our parents, and we hadn't even really told our parents about each other yet.

As we were sitting there going, “Oh, this could be real,” instead of panicking about the usual things, we sat together and made fun of all the names we could until we found one that neither of us could easily mock. It turned out to be a false alarm, but that told me that she isn't someone who's going to freak out and panic, especially if it's something that we can't do anything about. We'd need to find a place and baby furniture and everything like that, but that's not something we can do right away when it's something that might not even happen yet. What we can do is laugh at things. pm-me-racecars / Reddit

These ladies stood by their men, through thick and thin.

When I started dating my wife, I was in a deep, deep depression. Not in a place to date but doing it anyway for some reason. About a month or so into dating her, I felt I had to tell her. It wasn't fair to keep it from her, especially when I had to cancel dates and stuff because I just couldn't. I said, “I feel like I have to tell you that I have depression, and I'm struggling.”

Her response: “I know,” followed by a smile and a hug. Quality woman right there. Edit: it's our fourth wedding anniversary today, and we've got a baby on the way :) quietflyr / Reddit

I met my wife when I was down on my luck. In my 20s, college dropped out, just quit my job, and lived at my parent's house, surviving on $40 a week. She wasn't bothered by any of that. She helped me put together a resume and find a new job and encouraged me to go back to school. It was a grind, but she saw potential in me that I didn't. She was there when I was at my lowest and will be there when I am top.

The great ones see you for who you are, not what you can provide. They will support you and be your friend when you need one. El_Cuate / Reddit

The great ones see you for who you are, not what you can provide. They will support you and be your friend when you need one. El_Cuate / Reddit

I was always a skinny guy. After I was not able to go to the gym regularly, I got a little upset because of the muscle mass I lost that I worked so hard to gain. I was frustrated one day and a little embarrassed by how skinny I was looking. She looked at me and said, "You could not go to the gym for the rest of your life and I wouldn't care, it's never been about that for me." I nearly started tearing up. Krombopul0sMicheal / Reddit

Love lies in the little details.

On one of our first or second dates, I picked up a girl in my ancient, junked car. I told her, very embarrassed when she got in, that it stalls all the time, so I was sorry in case it happened. I also told her it probably would. She looked at me and said, “If it does, I'll get out and push.” I knew right there I was gonna fall for her. We'll be married 15 years this summer. Northshorefisher / Reddit

My first dinner date with my now-wife, the moment we sat down, she took the pitcher and filled up my glass with water before filling up hers. I had never had that done for me. It seemed like such a silly, small thing, but when she did it, I felt like a king. I imagine you felt similar in that situation. Nomeg_Stylus / Reddit

Before we started dating, my girl and I didn’t have much time to see each other (we both had college and worked jobs outside of school and homework) so whenever we had the chance even if it was just to say “hey” in person we took it.

Wel,l one day she was doing a fundraising lunch in the cafeteria of our school, and she told me she was in there and to come say hi. I walked in everyone was eating and talking, and I was the only person up and walking, it was awkward. So she stands up, gives me a big hug, and talks for a few minutes with me! It meant a lot because I’m pretty introverted and shy. zhdx54 / Reddit

Love came on four legs for these Redditors.

Getting me in her car and driving us 3 hours home when she heard the news my dog died when we were out at a mall. Must have been together less than a month. The first time she met the family, if I recall. I didn't have a car at the time, and we were stereotypically broke college students. It was pretty crazy looking back on it. We have two dogs of our own now, together for almost 17 years. xunninglinguist / Reddit

When we were dating, I had an interview out of state. Shortly before, like a day or two, my cat started acting weird, and we knew something was wrong. I knew the end was close, but this job could have changed my life. She stayed at my place the two days I had to travel for the interview. Took care of my cat like it was her own and dealt with some rough stuff.

When I got back, It was time, but I knew someone willing to help me and my pet get through that… We've been married for 12 years. The job never happened due to a lowball offer, but something better came out of it. Ron_Swansons_wood / Reddit

Love me, love my family...

I’ve got one. It was the moment I fell in love with my partner. We had just made a 20-hour road trip north so that she could meet my entire family. After a late night of traveling, I got up early to get some yard work done with my grandmother. I told her this was a vacation, so she should stay in bed and rest up. About 30 minutes later, I looked up and saw her getting directions from my grandmother. The fact she got up and took it upon herself even though she had every reason in the world to rest meant the world to me. Ultimate green flag. ashevillain93 / Reddit

At an extended family Easter party, my girlfriend hugged my grandfather when we were leaving and told him, “I love you.” I immediately thought, “This is the woman I’m going to marry!” Proposed five months later. We’ve been married since July 1998. fjellt / Reddit

With my wife when we started dating, she accepted that I have custody of my 8-year-old and my 12-year-old. Despite what most women say, when a man has kids, it is a big issue for most. She was honest with me and told me that she was looking for a man with no kids but found that usually, they tend to be selfish. We both agreed to bring my kids around after we were dating long enough to know that we were right for each other. She has shown us nothing but respect and love. It has not been easy, but she puts in so much effort. monstrouslynrml / Reddit

My then-new-girlfriend flew to San Antonio, TX with my parents for my Air Force basic training graduation. We got together VERY quickly right before I left, so she met my parents essentially on her own, AND THEN flew down with them and stayed with them in a hotel. THEN she flew once and drove TWICE to visit me while I was in tech school in west-central Texas. That's some dedication, boys. Happily married 12 years this August. Spaniard85 / Reddit